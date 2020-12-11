 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Never been a fan of vodka in my Guinness, but let's give it a shot. Literally
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How desperate is Oxford?

RUSSIA DESPERATE.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ewww no
 
Cleffer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vodka is scary-easy to drink too much of.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is how we get zombies
 
Resin33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had beers in Belgium that tasted like Guinness with a shot in it.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahh Guinness, tasteless, watery, weak... The Irish bud light.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about, I got it last week 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RustyShock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh.  No word-filter on vodka.  I'll miss vodak.
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Irish Car Bombs?  Yes.

Vodka, Guinness?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Ahh Guinness, tasteless, watery, weak... The Irish bud light.


Guinness used to be my go to beer but after having stouts with actual weight and flavor... yea, Guinness is a light beer. Still tasted a hell of a lot better when I was stationed in Germany at the Irish Pub I lived at in Erlangen than the stuff we get over here in the states.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want one of each shot into each of my butt cheeks so I can slap my ass and mix them together.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Ahh Guinness, tasteless, watery, weak... The Irish bud light.


Are you serious? It's like alcoholic soup, and the taste makes me retch it's that strong.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While a vodak depth charge probably adds some zine a good dark rum depth charge adds zing and flavor.
 
