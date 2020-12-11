 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Daily Star) Heavy sleeper wakes up to find quiet thieves have striped his entire £28k Mercedes down to the seatbelts right outside his house
    More: Scary, Birmingham, dark-grey C-class, Daily Star, shell of the luxury motor remains, West Midlands, cash reward, Owner Paul Hampton, West Bromwich  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is NOT striped to a skeleton

Also, nice of them to leave the number plate
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that pin striping or pen striping?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?


It was used, obviously.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size

Pussy.
Is there anything it cant sell?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a striped Mercedes might look like
kbhexporter.comView Full Size
 
S10Calade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You mean like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
that is a lot of striping!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh. It's a damn crown vic
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surprised they left the seats, they aren't that hard to remove. At least in cars I've owned.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baka-san: That is NOT striped to a skeleton

Also, nice of them to leave the number plate


bingo! if it was NYC they would have left a frame with no drive train or fingerprints, under a bridge and long forgotten. this lad just needs a few salvage yards visits and he'll be fine.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?

It was used, obviously.


Always buy lightly used.  Lease return is preferable.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?


Yup.  According to teh googles, the sticker on a A220 is $34,000.  That's the complete base package though, so 1) good luck finding one and 2) it's in "why bother, just get a Camry" territory.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wheels, Doors, Hood, driver's seat. Insurance is going to be ecstatic, nothing really expensive was taken.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: gar1013: SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?

It was used, obviously.

Always buy lightly used.  Lease return is preferable.


Depends on your ownership plans.

Owning a luxury car with over 70k miles is a crapshoot unless you have an extended warranty. It's not just the probability of an issue, but the excessive cost to fix those issues.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pro tip: if you can't afford a garage, you can't afford a 50 thousand dollar car.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They don't look at their own pictures when they write the story. The bumpers were clearly NOT taken.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: SirEattonHogg: gar1013: SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?

It was used, obviously.

Always buy lightly used.  Lease return is preferable.

Depends on your ownership plans.

Owning a luxury car with over 70k miles is a crapshoot unless you have an extended warranty. It's not just the probability of an issue, but the excessive cost to fix those issues.


I like BMW (although I don't currently have one).  My experience is BMWs have issues over 100k.  Lease returns - BMW certified preowns are about 20k and 60k in mileage.

To each his/her own.  But the above has been a good experience.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are Scousers even allowed to travel to the West Midlands?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Pro tip: if you can't afford a garage, you can't afford a 50 thousand dollar car.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This moron parked a brand new 2020 vette, (MSRP - between 60 and 70k) outside during a snowy day overnight in Detroit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: baka-san: That is NOT striped to a skeleton

Also, nice of them to leave the number plate

bingo! if it was NYC they would have left a frame with no drive train or fingerprints, under a bridge and long forgotten. this lad just needs a few salvage yards visits and he'll be fine.


Came here to say what both of you already have.

I don't know about regulations in the UK about totaling cars out, but the car is still way above the 40% complete level to avoid getting the automatic salvage title we have here stateside.

It sucks, and I feel bad for the fella, but it can be rebuilt no problem.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: AcneVulgaris: Pro tip: if you can't afford a garage, you can't afford a 50 thousand dollar car.

[Fark user image 850x479]

This moron parked a brand new 2020 vette, (MSRP - between 60 and 70k) outside during a snowy day overnight in Detroit.


...and NEVER park on the outside of razor wire
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool Story Bro time. In 2006, one of our friends had a nice Acura Integra. We go to the movies, park the car in the parking garage across the street in Boston. We enjoy the movie, and come out and.....

The Integra is skeletonized. In the middle of a parking garage. With passing traffic. Interior, doors, hood, anything that could be unbolted from the engine. It was utterly amazing. Completely professional, too. The Harnesses weren't cut and were nicely tucked aside.

I'm a mechanic for my day job. I was gobsmacked. It was so.....cleanly done. Nothing cut.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the city where I live, there's a rampant problem with criminals going to curbs in front of people's houses and even their own driveways and taking the wheels off their cars.  It's strange that in a city full of people who own guns that these people have not been caught/killed yet, so they must apparently be very good at what they do, but its just strange that thieves can be so quiet about work that is normally so noisy.
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They left the lights grille and bumper covers? That seems odd.
 
softshoes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems his neighbors are heavy sleepers too.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: SirEattonHogg: gar1013: SpectroBoy: Mercedes make a car that costs only £28k?

!?!?!?

It was used, obviously.

Always buy lightly used.  Lease return is preferable.

Depends on your ownership plans.

Owning a luxury car with over 70k miles is a crapshoot unless you have an extended warranty. It's not just the probability of an issue, but the excessive cost to fix those issues.


To weigh in on this as well, the excessive repair costs can be significantly reduced if you're mechanical and can do the work yourself.

The only catch here being tools. Specifically, electronic ones in the form of proprietary software to access the car's systems. If you plan on keeping the car for an abnormally long period (10 years+ or the length of two loan terms), AND the software is available, it does make luxury cars affordable.

Other than that, "Certified Pre-Owned" is a useless marketing gimmick to sell cars. Legally speaking, the only thing it guarantees is that the was is certified to have been previously owned. It doesn't guarantee the actual condition of the vehicle, let alone reliability of the car itself.
 
