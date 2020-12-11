 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Amazon driver spotted tossing packages claimed he was "throwing his feces into the woods"   (nj.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't this be on the politics tab?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Shouldn't this be on the politics tab?


The throwing poop part? I guess so.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Shouldn't this be on the politics tab?


I blame trump for my missing packages.  (better now?)
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank God all our Amazon's are done by the post office
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Shouldn't this be on the politics tab?


Biden has remained oddly silent on how he plans to address feces in the woods. I suspect Dr. Deep State Fauci asked him to clam up.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
does a bear deliver amazon packages?
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
woo!  delaware!
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I, for one, believe this guy. I practice the feces fling all the time. Usually in preparation for my zoo visits, but sometimes just for fun.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amazon driver spotted tossing packages claimed he was "throwing his feces into the woods"

Oh, WELL. That's fine, then. Carry on.
These are the kind of excuses you come up with when you have a horrible lack of self-awareness.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He wasn't throwing his shiat into the woods, he was throwing your shiat into the woods. Big difference.
 
Callous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Amazon driver spotted tossing packages claimed he was "throwing his feces into the woods"

Oh, WELL. That's fine, then. Carry on.
These are the kind of excuses you come up with when you have a horrible lack of self-awareness.


These are the kinds of excuses you come up with when you get caught with your pants down.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Feces unto the Woods' is the name of my Stevie Nicks tribute album sung in ancient Germanic
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since that was the first excuse to come to his mind that means he's actually done it before, and as that sort of thing is learned because they have to deliver the packages and make quotas in time there's likely a lot of amazon drivers taking van dumps/leaks and then grabbing your package. Enjoy your Christmas poop.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I went looking for a ps5 there and all I found was shiat.
 
PhilGed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So worst case scenario, he's lying and was actually throwing packages into the woods.

Best case scenario, he's so overworked he feels like he has to crap in his own truck and throw his poop in the woods, then touch your package with poop hands.

Or are those two reversed?
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Since that was the first excuse to come to his mind that means he's actually done it before, and as that sort of thing is learned because they have to deliver the packages and make quotas in time there's likely a lot of amazon drivers taking van dumps/leaks and then grabbing your package. Enjoy your Christmas poop.


Now that's service.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love the useless canned responses from the companies involved. May as well have the pope condemn him too.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This does not reflect the high standards we have for Delivery Service Partners,"

Also fark this nonsense. If you actually hired these people instead of that independent contractor weasel corp bullshiat, paid them good union driving wages, benefits etc you wouldn't have assholes stealing 288 worth of shiat working for you. fark amazon.

/Damn it another flash sale... Ok just one more time
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amazon drivers high standards? What the ability to have non commercial drivers license? Most Americans shouldn't have a drivers license.

/American
//despise my fellow Americans
///prove me wrong
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PhilGed: So worst case scenario, he's lying and was actually throwing packages into the woods.

Best case scenario, he's so overworked he feels like he has to crap in his own truck and throw his poop in the woods, then touch your package with poop hands.

Or are those two reversed?


Ready made porch pirate poop boxes?
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Shouldn't this be on the politics tab?


Where they thousands and thousands of missing ballots for Trump/
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perhaps if the wages, benefits, and productivity expectations were reasonable, workers wouldn't risk losing their jobs, for a couple hundred dollars worth of other people's crap.

/you get what you pay for
//the more you screw over workers, the more they try to even the score.
///eat the rich
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"And it seems to me you lived your life like a feces in the woods..."
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good luck finding employment again. All a prospective employer has to do is Google his name and off to the discard pile his resume goes.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: justanotherfarkinfarker: Since that was the first excuse to come to his mind that means he's actually done it before, and as that sort of thing is learned because they have to deliver the packages and make quotas in time there's likely a lot of amazon drivers taking van dumps/leaks and then grabbing your package. Enjoy your Christmas poop.

Now that's service.


I almost went with box
 
