(Daily Star)   Woman gets cutesy tattoo of her moggy, left mortified after realising it 'looks like genitals' when turned upside down, immediately reports this to the Daily Star (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Body modification, Tattoo, cute cat tattoo, Body art, Scarification, Lucy Armitage, Amber Luke, screen caption  
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably won't be The Last Time she has balls on her wrist.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alternate headline
Nubile young woman spends the day rubbing balls on her body is happy to tell the world the very next day
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So she's got a tattoo of balls and a pussy on her wrist?

/Giggidy?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Church's Bulleted List

* Tattoos are permanent.

* You are a goddamned idiot.

* Red sucks.  Blue rules.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
moggie?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would you call it Cattattoo and not Cattoo. Jesus christ man!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just wait until she turns 80 and they're down to her knees!
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gimme attention! Gimme attention! The tattoo looks nothing like balls. Does this woman even know what balls look like?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: moggie?
[Fark user image 327x304]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is just so real.
I can hardly stand how real this is.
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image image 425x250]


Put a question mark at the end of that sentence 😉
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like how this article is such complete and total bullshiat that the writer herself recognizes it and just starts talking about other completely unrelated people and tattoos halfway through it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
English attention whoring > American attention whoring

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x511]


You should get that checked out, it looks angry.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are really reaching with this article...   a waste of bandwidth IMO
 
