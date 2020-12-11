 Skip to content
(KVAL Eugene)   Horde of anti-mask morons stalking organic groceries in order to spread something other than holiday cheer   (kval.com) divider line
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farking idiots.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Virus doesn't care about their beliefs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterilize these clowns.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I notice they're not wearing masks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not a horde more of a gaggle.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's a gathering of 8 plague rats called? I'm going with "infestation"
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is just a variant on the species of self-identified Libertarian whose actual ideology is "I can do what I want, but other people need to do as I say"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure they were always shopping at this small, independent organic grocery store and not Super Walmart.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The group said there is research that says masks do not prevent COVID-19, but they did not name a specific study.

"They said masks cause infections with cross-contamination, but again didn't cite specific research."

Of course they didn't.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neongoats: What's a gathering of 8 plague rats called? I'm going with "infestation"


A boil.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why should they be allowed into a business against the rules of the business? The sign says "No Shoes; No Shirt; No service." Why would they walk in naked? ...Because of thiere rights?

/ They have the RIGHT to be WRONG
// Say it again
/// And again
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Black: "The group said there is research that says masks do not prevent COVID-19, but they did not name a specific study.

"They said masks cause infections with cross-contamination, but again didn't cite specific research."

Of course they didn't.


"Research" is the RWNJ name for Youtube
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: What's a gathering of 8 plague rats called? I'm going with "infestation"


"Dead by Christmas"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, these Brave Pioneers hate small businesses.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Serious Black: "The group said there is research that says masks do not prevent COVID-19, but they did not name a specific study.

"They said masks cause infections with cross-contamination, but again didn't cite specific research."

Of course they didn't.


Research has also shown that not wearing masks around me and mine can result in missing teeth and fractured phalanges
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The overlap between "Shops at Organic Grocers" and "Doesn't Listen to Science Going Against Their Beliefs" is quite substantial.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Idiots. I just want to Breathe, you would think that would be a right that would be protected.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: That's not a horde more of a gaggle.


I'd call it a murder...a murder of morons.  Seems more apt under the circumstances.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The humorous thing is that they're protesting in front of a Natural Grocers.  I stopped shopping at my local branch back in October, when the signs on the door went from "masks required for entry" to "masks required for entry unless you feel that doing so would harm your health."  They are literally protesting one of the only grocery store chains I know of who are perfectly willing to accommodate covidiots as a matter of corporate policy (I checked) and despite any local mask mandates.  Clearly, intelligence isn't a strong suit for these people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a bag limit for hunting them?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:"The group said there is research that says masks do not prevent COVID-19, but they did not name a specific study."

• Doctors and nurses have worn masks for decades during surgery, as they've decided it aids in reducing pathogen transmission.

• The most likely means of transmission are water, mucous or spittle droplets*.

• Masks are effective at stopping the transmission vehicles of the virus and, ipso facto, effective at stopping transmission of the virus.

Not rocket science.

-----------------
* https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/faq.html#Spread
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+is​+covid+spread
 
AnyName
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does a protest w/ seven people make the news?   I'm pretty sure I could find six other bored idiots to protest anything.

/So bored
//Kind of an idiot
 
joker420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Why should they be allowed into a business against the rules of the business? The sign says "No Shoes; No Shirt; No service." Why would they walk in naked? ...Because of thiere rights?

/ They have the RIGHT to be WRONG
// Say it again
/// And again


I agree with wearing a mask during this pandemic but I actually have a problem with the No Shoes thing.

Why the fark should I have to wear shoes? Think about it. Especially in summer and more tropical locales. You're barefoot or mostly barefoot anyways. How does the bottom of ones foot become more dangerous than the bottom of a shoe?

It's more holdover laws made from the friggin fear the hippie Nixon days.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baxterdog: Mikeyworld: Why should they be allowed into a business against the rules of the business? The sign says "No Shoes; No Shirt; No service." Why would they walk in naked? ...Because of thiere rights?

/ They have the RIGHT to be WRONG
// Say it again
/// And again

I agree with wearing a mask during this pandemic but I actually have a problem with the No Shoes thing.

Why the fark should I have to wear shoes? Think about it. Especially in summer and more tropical locales. You're barefoot or mostly barefoot anyways. How does the bottom of ones foot become more dangerous than the bottom of a shoe?

It's more holdover laws made from the friggin fear the hippie Nixon days.


The shoe thing is about liability, not being delicate about your stank ass feet. Stores have tools like razor knives. Cold cases made of glass that can break, shelf parts made of metal. Feet don't usually fare so well when confronted with these things and even the cleanest store drops a part or a tool once in a blue moon. Not to mention shopping car wheels, pallet jacks, and other dangerous things to feet.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: This is just a variant on the species of self-identified Libertarian whose actual ideology is "I can do what I want, but other people need to do as I say"


I've met quite a few libertarians over the years. Very few were genuine "live and let live" types. Most were the subspecies you mentioned.
 
