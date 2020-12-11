 Skip to content
(BBC) Bad: Pandemic shutting down everything. Good-ish: CO2 emissions are down 7% globally as a result. Also good: China has rebounded from the initial pandemic really well. Bad: So well, in fact, they're expected to make more than enough CO2 for everyone
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So stop buying Chinese goods until they adhere to environmental standards

Oh, what's that? USA doesn't give a shiat where their iphones are manufactured or how much coal is burned if they get it $30 cheaper per $1000 unit?

It isn't China. It's the people who consume. If iphones etc. Were required to be vetted for green-production (or face a green import tariff -a tariff that would be legit and actually effective), China would reduce emissions on the products they ship us...

Or bring production back inshore, provide jobs coontil the robots take over completely. Oh please take over completely soon. We're on average just too stupid to handle this mess we made) and reduce the CO2 overhead of shipping plastic shiat over the Pacific as well!

Pay the farking extra money. It really isn't that much. Jon Stewart did a segment on this during the Foxconn debacle. You'll reduce suffering and pressure China to go green faster.

And fark Walmart.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure was a great idea of us to essentially put the kibosh on safe/inexpensive nuclear energy R&D for an entire generation, ensuring that coal remained the cheapest energy for China to use.

/long term thinking is so very hard
//need help soonish
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, go buy yourself one of AOC's made in the USA $58 "tax the rich" sweatshirts and tell me if you think of would only be $1.47 cheaper if it was made in China.

I'm not saying we shouldn't buy America when we can, but the premium isn't 3%, it's 3x.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Part we missed over summer: 3 gorges damn nearly burst, and part of its main concrete monolith started to bend under the pressure. Think about that: something that weighed 65 million tons was starting to be overpowered, and the dam was 8 meters below the maximum water height
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

towatchoverme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nonsense.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yikes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Look, if we're going to have more expensive goods then we'll have to pay our workers more or they simply won't be able to afford them. And if we do that then us oligarchs might have slightly less obscene piles of wealth, and that's absolutely intolerable. We're already making a significant portion of the working public live on a knife's edge of ruin already with our poverty wages, decimation of private sector labor unions, medical debt when they get ill, and pet lawmakers blocking minimum wage increases for years/decades.

And you have the nerve to say something like this? Why it's almost as if you ingrates don't WANT to slowly slide into indentured servitude under the auspices of "trickle down economics". I mean, come on, we even gave the indentured servitude we're pushing you people in to a shinier name! What more do you commies want? Health care? Rights? A government whose legislative agenda isn't almost entirely set by our interests instead of yours? Ungrateful is what you lucky duckies are.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I might buy three things on that list. And I might actually need none of them. jesus christ. Guns and Harleys and babbacue grills! AMERCURA!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cool list.

I noticed Gibson guitars on it. But sadly their QC isn't doing a great job on the past few years. Heard about a lot of inconsistencies, and many returns going back. They weren't the same company they were decades ago. When one bought a Gibson, it was never returned. It was unheard of.

also I was trying to be snarky, guess I failed at that!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Part we missed over summer: 3 gorges damn nearly burst, and part of its main concrete monolith started to bend under the pressure.


Um, no it didn't. Some morons on the internet passed around a screenshot from Google Earth 1) as if it was a current image (it was months or years old) and 2) ignoring (or pretending to ignore) that Google Earth re-shapes flat photos to earth contours.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who would have thought a severe shutdown would leave you with a stronger economy? Oh, right, everyone who isn't a republican.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
China makes stuff for the rest of the world so most of that pollution is tagged to people consuming in the u.s / eu etc. they are the only one who are back to normal and the only reason the shelfs in your countries are not sitting empty. nobody is going to be replacing toasters made in china with local production atm since there is a pandemic and companies are squeezed for cashflow, trying to setup a new production line in this climate will end up costing 2 times more in time (delay cuz pandemic) and money.

also china was using 38% renewable energy back in 2018 so probably more then 40% right now and planting billions of trees a year. sure they have new coal plant getting build but they are the less polluting (modern) versions this way they can take the older ones offline faster. (still need baseloads for renewables)
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's only going to get worse when the vaccine gets to critical mass and the shutdowns stop.

Rather than learn a lesson from all of this and appreciate a "less is more" lifestyle, Fat Westerners will double down on all of the bad things they used to do. Why take one road trip to Disney when you can take two? Why eat red meat at a steakhouse once per month when you can go once per week? Long-haul flights for every school holiday!

Just making up for lost time will be the justification, along with "you never know if it's all going to go away again!"

And, as a result, humanity will only accelerate the very problems which caused the pandemic in the first place.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: And, as a result, humanity will only accelerate the very problems which caused the pandemic in the first place.


I read this in James Burke's voice.

mrbillsadventureland.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Listen, perpetually forking your cash over to the largest CO2 producers in the world is simply participating in society. We're allowed to criticize society while participating in it. Anyone suggesting that we consider our individual impact, take personal responsibility, and maybe even adjust our own behaviour, is a climate change denier.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You know what Connections spelled backwards is? No, wait...that's not right.
What do you get when you selectively trace technology abridged by sources wholly dependent on those devices to have been selectively preserved?
...Loved the series.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buravirgil: Loved the series.


and the books, and other show's he's done.

he's got plenty of lectures on Youtube if you're into that sort of thing.
 
