 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(ABC Action News)   Florida snow park has permits revoked after county inspectors discover someone is trying to make a snow park in Florida   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Dade City, Florida, Pasco County officials, Snowcat Ridge's permit, Pasco County, Construction, snow park, Building  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to be confused with Miami in the 80s.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a few more storage containers can't fix.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"State of Florida amusement ride "

The last thing sleeveless children hear before drowning.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have no interest in going to a Florida snow park unless it's the Action Park of the south.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what's going on here but I will classify it under Smokin' Hawt. Is that snow or ice?
snowcatridge.comView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I heartily recommend following the scribd link for some amusing highlights

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sign me up
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm not sure what's going on here but I will classify it under Smokin' Hawt. Is that snow or ice?
[snowcatridge.com image 850x510]


Its funny that every commercial now has to feature an interracial couple. But its always a black woman with a white guy.
 
Stantz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I forgot my favourite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its funny that every commercial now has to feature an interracial couple. But its always a black woman with a white guy.


I thought that was an androgynous woman. It doesn't matter
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: dothemath: Its funny that every commercial now has to feature an interracial couple. But its always a black woman with a white guy.

I thought that was an androgynous woman. It doesn't matter


No that you mention it...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Texas is trying to do the same shiat
Indoor skiing
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Carries pay as much respect to the building code as they do to STDs.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Incidentally, I encountered a totally bro'd out Land Cruiser with Florida plates going over Loveland Pass for some skiing yesterday, and it was very sad. Dude was going like 25 and I assume had bald tires.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That actually looks like it could be pretty fun but I highly doubt the place looks like the image shown on the website. Dade City is a bit different than Vail.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Diogenes:

Miami since Miami was taken over by Colonization
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stantz: I forgot my favourite

[Fark user image 850x478]


I'm pretty sure that's what it looks like somewhere under my TV.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: The snow park said on Wednesday, officials revoked their permit "without providing any documentation or written explanation of any violations."

Sounds like they didn't grease the right palms, huh?

But really, as soon as one of those shiat houses springs a leak on that 440 cable, might see some nice  fireworks.

html2-f.scribdassets.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.