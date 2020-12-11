 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   ER doctor fired for *spins wheel* telling the truth about the status of ICU beds in Arizona   (azcentral.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dr Gilman won a prize for his music.
https://healthmatters.nyp.org/two-awa​r​d-winning-ed-residents/
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Dr Gilman won a prize for his music.
https://healthmatters.nyp.org/two-awar​d-winning-ed-residents/


His story is amazing.
Shame on his firing. We need more truth-tellers.

We have a dearth of physicians in my area. I'm going to send this to the boards of our local hospitals and strongly encourage them to hire him.

I've had four different doctors in 2 years.
They leave for greener pastures.

When I meet them, I always ask "What brought you to come here and care for the poor and disenfranchised?"
They are always taken aback and they have a thoughtful pause.

The answers vary but "forgiveness of a portion of their student loan debt" is usually mentioned.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: feckingmorons: Dr Gilman won a prize for his music.
https://healthmatters.nyp.org/two-awar​d-winning-ed-residents/

His story is amazing.
Shame on his firing. We need more truth-tellers.

We have a dearth of physicians in my area. I'm going to send this to the boards of our local hospitals and strongly encourage them to hire him.

I've had four different doctors in 2 years.
They leave for greener pastures.

When I meet them, I always ask "What brought you to come here and care for the poor and disenfranchised?"
They are always taken aback and they have a thoughtful pause.

The answers vary but "forgiveness of a portion of their student loan debt" is usually mentioned.


Someone will snap him up in a second, I bet. Good for them, and good for him.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is a reason I got the hell out of Arizona as soon as I could.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just a reminder: there is a new, all finished Ghostbusters movie that is just sitting on a shelf, and you're currently not allowed to watch it because some people won't stay inside and wear their masks, and we're all grounded along with them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it's a good thing ER doctors are a dime a dozen and we're not currently short-staffed nationally during a pandemic that's killing thousands a day.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospital said in a statement late Thursday night that "there has been a misunderstanding" and Gilman is scheduled to work this weekend. "News to me," Gilman tweeted.

Yeah, they'll keep him on the schedule but prevent him from working so they can later claim he abandoned the job.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, they scared.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, where will he ever get another job?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fewer should make the work load easier and is obviously in the best interest of the patients.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Just a reminder: there is a new, all finished Ghostbusters movie that is just sitting on a shelf, and you're currently not allowed to watch it because some people won't stay inside and wear their masks, and we're all grounded along with them.


And I can't thank them well enough !
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart.  It's not like ER doctors are in high demand right now.  Good jorb.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Just a reminder: there is a new, all finished Ghostbusters movie that is just sitting on a shelf, and you're currently not allowed to watch it because some people won't stay inside and wear their masks, and we're all grounded along with them.


This one better not have girls in it!  That last one RUINED my childhood.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctoring while black
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just wait 75 years...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well lucky for the doctor I'm pretty sure he can raise his salary about 400% by going just about anywhere else that would be happy to have him.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason a hospital should fire a doctor in the middle of a pandemic that threatens to overload the hospital is if it's Dr. Mengele they're firing.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: When I meet them, I always ask "What brought you to come here and care for the poor and disenfranchised?"

imagecurl.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Just a reminder: there is a new, all finished Ghostbusters movie that is just sitting on a shelf, and you're currently not allowed to watch it because some people won't stay inside and wear their masks, and we're all grounded along with them.


So you are on Covid's side, then?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: The answers vary but "forgiveness of a portion of their student loan debt" is usually mentioned.


I know someone who did that.  Stayed in the shiathole.  Now has to deal with people in the shiathole who think COVID is a (((hoax))) or some nonsense.  The education system sucks there - chicken or egg?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine works near Ferguson. They are paying double and triple time for ER docs there.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Just a reminder: there is a new, all finished Ghostbusters movie that is just sitting on a shelf, and you're currently not allowed to watch it because some people won't stay inside and wear their masks, and we're all grounded along with them.


Is that one broad still in it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
America.
The lies are free and the truth will get you fired
 
joker420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The news has the case count and bed count every day, so more to the story.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Black: The only reason a hospital should fire a doctor in the middle of a pandemic that threatens to overload the hospital is if it's Dr. Mengele they're firing.


If some hospital fired Mengele, the folks at ICE would hire him to do sterilizations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lived in Yuma a few years. It's a relatively poor town whose population doubles every winter when the old people come south. Otherwise, it's Marines and produce. It's not the kind of place that can afford to lose doctors.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: Well lucky for the doctor I'm pretty sure he can raise his salary about 400% by going just about anywhere else that would be happy to have him.


I think you're missing the important part of the story.  It's not necessarily the hospital that has an issue with him.  The people on the ground there and doing the job would gladly have him back, I'm sure.

The problem is the management and staffing company for the hospital.  They don't like "troublemakers."  And that's going to be a potential issue no matter where he goes.  Undeserved, of course.  He's stayed true to his oath as a physician.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Fire him? We didn't fire him! Why, I'm not even familiar with that term - what do you mean "fire" him?"
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, if he wants to come to Colorado, we're paying out of state ER docs about twice what they'd normally make right now for temp contracts... so... come on over, and congratulations on your big pay raise.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Well, it's a good thing ER doctors are a dime a dozen and we're not currently short-staffed nationally during a pandemic that's killing thousands a day.


Every morning a hospital pickup stops at a few street corners to pick up day labor doctors. I need a thoracic surgeon, infectious disease and someone to do roofing
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This isn't a shame. It's a silencing of the truth. We aren't supposed to know how bad things are, apparently.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cheron: nmrsnr: Well, it's a good thing ER doctors are a dime a dozen and we're not currently short-staffed nationally during a pandemic that's killing thousands a day.

Every morning a hospital pickup stops at a few street corners to pick up day labor doctors. I need a thoracic surgeon, infectious disease and someone to do roofing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't agree with his dismissal given the current circumstances, but he could have voiced his concerns through far more discreet channels.  The problem with Twitter and other forms of social media is that they incentivize attention to the person and potentially undermines truth.  He'd have been better off giving the media the heads up as a confidential source rather than putting himself in the spotlight.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
he's from NYC. he knows better. it's a noob mistake to chat about work online. love him all you want - you'd get fired for speaking about work online, too.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I don't agree with his dismissal given the current circumstances, but he could have voiced his concerns through far more discreet channels.  The problem with Twitter and other forms of social media is that they incentivize attention to the person and potentially undermines truth.  He'd have been better off giving the media the heads up as a confidential source rather than putting himself in the spotlight.


This might've been a reasonable take in the 1990s but, honey, Pandora's box has been open for quite a while now. The President of the United States is famous for his unhinged Twitter rants and we've done f*ck-all about that, so wringing hands over a doctor's far more measured message is absurd.
 
