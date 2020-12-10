 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Time)   Trump loses to Biden/Harris yet again   (time.com) divider line
51
    More: Spiffy, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Year, Sarah Palin, Jill Biden  
•       •       •

1469 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Does this one get him the free 6-inch sub with purchase of a soda at regular price?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
David Bromberg lives in Wilmington.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now Biden/Harris just have to win the Nobel Peace Prize next year.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just hook it to the IV and pour it directly into my veins.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I predict Trump will NOT take this well.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Just hook it to the IV and pour it directly into my veins.


O.o
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: David Bromberg lives in Wilmington.


Queen Elizabeth lives in England.

So?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping it would be Fauci.  But this works, too.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: I was hoping it would be Fauci.  But this works, too.


Fauci, or the frontline workers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many better options than the "at least we're not Trump" ticket. There were people who actually fought for something and deserve recognition. This is lame.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope trump strokes out.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Golf I mean
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Deal.  I've won it too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm demanding a recount and I'm planning to sue"
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I predict Trump will NOT take this well.


Imagining the tantrum he is undoubtedly throwing will keep me amused all day today. Hopefully he doesn't nuke anyone. And does stroke out. And not in a golf way. (Although on the golf course would be fitting.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should do a televised ceremony--like an EV signing ceremony--where we show him the issue.

I'd watch that.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: We should do a televised ceremony--like an EV signing ceremony--where we show him the issue.

I'd watch that.


EV? "V" isn't even close to "O" on the keyboard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He'll be even more mad when he sees this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Does this one get him the free 6-inch sub with purchase of a soda at regular price?


They're giving away penis extensions?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not doctors, scientists or frontline and essential workers? Y'know, the people who have been busting their asses to keep people alive, fed and hopefully successfully vaccinated.

Kinda bullshiat if you ask me.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So many better options than the "at least we're not Trump" ticket. There were people who actually fought for something and deserve recognition. This is lame.


This is a shiathole country.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still Michigan Man of the Year. Can never take that from him.
And those framed Time Magazines at the golf clubs.  They say something about being a man and a year.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.


He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

Fark user image
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.

He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

[Fark user image image 426x63]


I assume the replies are nothing but "kill yourself".
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Still Michigan Man of the Year. Can never take that from him.
And those framed Time Magazines at the golf clubs.  They say something about being a man and a year.


I live in Michigan, I've lived here all my life and I've never heard of the title, "Michigan Man of the Year".
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Really? FFS. Let's give him the Nobel Peace Prize next.

So many more deserving people out there who actually have made a difference. Biden hasn't done anything yet, he's not even in office.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: AdmirableSnackbar: So many better options than the "at least we're not Trump" ticket. There were people who actually fought for something and deserve recognition. This is lame.

This is a shiathole country.


You two have an awful lot invested in who is on the cover of a magazine.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump has a Person of the Year cover, it looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.

He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

[Fark user image 426x6


The second best way to do that, Donald, is for you to leave and go into hiding, never to be seen again.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Mad Scientist: I was hoping it would be Fauci.  But this works, too.

Fauci, or the frontline workers.


Frontline workers? What is this April? We don't care about them anymore. We already clapped.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So 2 things: first the president elect has one time person of the year all but 3-5 times I think going back to the 1920s. So it's fairly normal for Biden to win. Second, Fauci, Frontline health workers, Assa Traoré, Porche Bennett-Bey and racial justice organizers were named "guardians of the year" so take that as you will
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Muta: Harry Freakstorm: Still Michigan Man of the Year. Can never take that from him.
And those framed Time Magazines at the golf clubs.  They say something about being a man and a year.

I live in Michigan, I've lived here all my life and I've never heard of the title, "Michigan Man of the Year".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hah, what a loser.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I will never understand why anyone gives a shiat about this.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Still Michigan Man of the Year. Can never take that from him.
And those framed Time Magazines at the golf clubs.  They say something about being a man and a year.


he was chosen in 2016
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The original headline was much better.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bthom37: Jesterling: Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.

He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

[Fark user image image 426x63]

I assume the replies are nothing but "kill yourself".


I went to check the twat thread out of idle curiosity, made it through about ten replies and decided to close the tab after this gem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.

He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

[Fark user image image 426x63]


I'm pretty sure, "the world" and "itself" are "me" and "myself", respectively, because that thing has no concept of anyone but himself.

I think he just tweeted a suicide note. Someone may want to look into that.
 
Threp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Big Deal.  I've won it too.


You too?

Small world, ain't it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A poor choice by Time. Biden and Harris haven't done anything this year except win an election. Trump's helped kill 300,000 Americans. He deserves person of the year for the same reason Hitler got it.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Defeating the Minotaur Centaur was one thing; finding the way out of the labyrinth is another."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Armchair_Invective: This should be pretty entertaining when he wakes up.

He's up and posting whatever the fark this is

[Fark user image 426x63]


It's about this:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireS​t​ory/trump-announces-israel-morocco-nor​malize-relations-74650752

Which people are mad about because part of the deal is:

U.S. recognition of Morocco's claim to Western Sahara, something not recognized by the United Nations and the subject of an international dispute for decades.

It's a blow for hopes for autonomy for those in Western Sahara who have fought for independence and want a referendum on the territory's future. The former Spanish colony, with a population estimated at 350,000 to 500,000, is believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources.

So that's why he's shouting. Because people had the nerve to put down his "peace deal".
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Considering the pandemic there are many other deserving candidates to choose from in place of Biden and a woman who has said she believes Biden's sexual assault accusers.

Time is losing its credibility and its readership, advertising and profits have been bleeding for years. Shocking
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know who else SLAP!!!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has Herr Drumpfenfuhrer had an aneurysm yet?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Not doctors, scientists or frontline and essential workers? Y'know, the people who have been busting their asses to keep people alive, fed and hopefully successfully vaccinated.

Kinda bullshiat if you ask me.


Thank you. This is what I was thinking, too. It's a stupid stunt to show Biden and Harris when they're not even in office yet. It should have been the nurses and all the other staff, like janitors, that have been working their butts off in constant PPE. I wear a mask for maybe an hour a day doing whatever when in public.

Still can hardly wait to see super spreader in chief get the fark out of our eyes and ears. Come on January 20! It will be better than a come on ice cream day.
 
vikingfan73
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was an Onion article.  What a joke.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Not doctors, scientists or frontline and essential workers? Y'know, the people who have been busting their asses to keep people alive, fed and hopefully successfully vaccinated.

Kinda bullshiat if you ask me.


They'd have to actually pay essential workers if they acknowledged their efforts like that.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vikingfan73: At first I thought this was an Onion article.  What a joke.


Worse when you think about how many people thought they were voting for Onion articles' Joe Biden.

You'll find many of them here waving pom-poms for nothing fundamentally changing.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.