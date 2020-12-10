 Skip to content
(Guardian) Greta Thunberg has a dire warning for us all
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thanks Greta. We know. And nothing short of a purge of a lot of scumbag humans will change the path we re on.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lolmao500: And nothing short of a purge of a lot of scumbag humans will change the path we re on.


I appreciate your bipartisan approach in which we wipe out all the capitalists and the scientists.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She makes me think of a young Mitch McConnell.
No lips, kinda looks like a turtle, etc.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow, the righties really hate her. Easy to see why. She's right. She's a teenager. She's female. (The last 2 are a real struggle for them). She has a "defect". And oh yeah she's right, in case I didn't mention that.

""We are still speeding in the wrong direction," she said. "The five years following the Paris agreement have been the five hottest years ever recorded and, during that time, the world has emitted more than 200bn tonnes of CO2.

"Distant hypothetical targets are being set, and big speeches are being given," she said. "Yet, when it comes to the immediate action we need, we are still in a state of complete denial, as we waste our time, creating new loopholes with empty words and creative accounting." "
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK BUT WHO KEEPS PUNISHING ME WITH THE OCCASIONAL FREE MONTH OF TOTALFARK
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
dj_bigbird: Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal
Youtube 1kD1zubg3cA
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?


Only An Excuse 2019
Youtube ZUuL2W3SIBE
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She strikes me as the kind of person who would lead a Manson-esque cult to attack a nuclear power plant and/or oil pipeline
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Greta, your 15 minutes were up 15 months ago.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to make her the CEO of an energy company.

Then, she'll have some skin in the game and won't care about the rest of us.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?


"We"? I'm ignoring the panic goblin.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TTFK: Hey Greta, your 15 minutes were up 15 months ago.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read somewhere thst the pandemic caused a drop in co2, but then it swung back due to all the extra shipping. I wonder just how farked global co2 emissions will be summer 2021 when everyone is back on the road.

/power is wind farm
//always buy used cars
///next car is electric
 
lizyrd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.

I try my best to be conscious of wastefulness and use less energy while still being able to work and live. But i could drive around an F350 with a vat of freeburning diesel in the bed, crank my heat to 80 and leave the windows open, and burn all my trash in a barrel out back,  and still have a lower footprint than a lot of the folks who piss and moan about what everyone else is doing wrong.

If you've made the decision to make the next generation of energy locusts, it really doesn't matter if drive an electric car or have solar panels on your house. The only thing that's going to make this place better is fewer humans.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x283]


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.  There aren't enough people who care.

You'll never win over the deniers and the people who insult you for having the gall for speaking out (the latter are already out in force here).  The former are no different than covidiots, unconvinced until it impacts them directly, and even then will find a way to rationalize it.  The latter just want you to shut up and go away, to not speak out, even though it's okay for them to be speaking out against you here on Fark.

You'll never win over the politicians because their only interest is to get reelected.  Status quo is the best strategy to take if you want to get reelected, and climate change as a platform is definitely not status quo.

You'll never win over big business because their only interest is to give people what they want, and make as much money as possible in the process.

You also won't win over the people who do care, because addressing climate change means that the vast majority of people are going to have to change their lifestyles from top to bottom.  COVID is proving pretty conclusively that a helluva lot of people aren't willing to do that, even when the potential for disaster (death) can happen in a matter of weeks.  The consequences of climate change are years and decades in the future.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I read somewhere thst the pandemic caused a drop in co2, but then it swung back due to all the extra shipping. I wonder just how farked global co2 emissions will be summer 2021 when everyone is back on the road.

/power is wind farm
//always buy used cars
///next car is electric


I was thinking the other day that all delivery vehicles should be electric, especially local vehicles.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?


Are we still misusing the pejorative, misogynist, ignorant, Victorian term for "person who hasn't had an orgasm in so long they are literally going out of their minds and acting erratically"?
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lizyrd: The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.

I try my best to be conscious of wastefulness and use less energy while still being able to work and live. But i could drive around an F350 with a vat of freeburning diesel in the bed, crank my heat to 80 and leave the windows open, and burn all my trash in a barrel out back,  and still have a lower footprint than a lot of the folks who piss and moan about what everyone else is doing wrong.

If you've made the decision to make the next generation of energy locusts, it really doesn't matter if drive an electric car or have solar panels on your house. The only thing that's going to make this place better is fewer humans.


There are a lot of things pumping greenhouse gasses that outpace anything everyone with a modern combustion-powered auto could potentially offset. Oil wells (methane leaking on a large scale), jet engines (CO2, SO2), commercial production of hybrid/EV batteries, etc. I'm not saying we shouldn't fix those things, I'm just saying I'm not going to inconvenience myself or break my budget for the minuscule amount of impact I could make in the grand scheme of things.
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thorpe: Wow, the righties really hate her. Easy to see why. She's right. She's a teenager. She's female. (The last 2 are a real struggle for them). She has a "defect". And oh yeah she's right, in case I didn't mention that.


She is right, of course. However, her arguments are terrible: "I'm autistic so I have a superior intellect", "You must stop climate change because it's inconveniencing me personally to miss school" and "I demand an end to carbon-powered development in poor countries right now" are not ways to make friends. Hers is an extremely privileged, rich, western, white viewpoint and her solutions are simplistic and anti-democratic.

She's still right.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Instrumental temperature records go back only 300 years. Thus, the hottest years ever recorded by instruments are the hottest years of the past 300 years. That is what Greta is referring to without knowing it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lizyrd: The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.

I try my best to be conscious of wastefulness and use less energy while still being able to work and live. But i could drive around an F350 with a vat of freeburning diesel in the bed, crank my heat to 80 and leave the windows open, and burn all my trash in a barrel out back,  and still have a lower footprint than a lot of the folks who piss and moan about what everyone else is doing wrong.

If you've made the decision to make the next generation of energy locusts, it really doesn't matter if drive an electric car or have solar panels on your house. The only thing that's going to make this place better is fewer humans.


Looks like we might be getting closer to this movie being real.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069530/​?​ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.


The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lizyrd: The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.

I try my best to be conscious of wastefulness and use less energy while still being able to work and live. But i could drive around an F350 with a vat of freeburning diesel in the bed, crank my heat to 80 and leave the windows open, and burn all my trash in a barrel out back,  and still have a lower footprint than a lot of the folks who piss and moan about what everyone else is doing wrong.

If you've made the decision to make the next generation of energy locusts, it really doesn't matter if drive an electric car or have solar panels on your house. The only thing that's going to make this place better is fewer humans.


No person is as influential as a single multinational corporation can ever be. 

Sure. Don't have kids. Recycle. Buy "green" products. Meanwhile, British Petroleum is raw dogging the entire ocean.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
this thread is why we can't have nice things
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Instrumental temperature records go back only 300 years. Thus, the hottest years ever recorded by instruments are the hottest years of the past 300 years. That is what Greta is referring to without knowing it.


tHe InDuStRiAl ReVoLuTiOn HaD nO eFfEcT oN tHe WoRld!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.


does that include all the voting for republicans that they do?

//being locked in a nursing home doesn't mean you're environmentally conscious
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: TTFK: Hey Greta, your 15 minutes were up 15 months ago.

[media1.tenor.com image 280x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


No idea how that relates to the comment, but that's a funny JIFF
 
goatharper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TheOtherGuy: hysterical

Are we still misusing the pejorative, misogynist, ignorant, Victorian term for "person who hasn't had an orgasm in so long they are literally going out of their minds and acting erratically"?

Meanings evolve. I doubt many people even know the original meaning. It certainly isn't the first thing that comes (no pun intended) to mind when I see the word.

On a side note, my grandmother claimed she had never had an orgasm. She wasn't hysterical but she was a cranky old biatch.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orbister: thorpe: Wow, the righties really hate her. Easy to see why. She's right. She's a teenager. She's female. (The last 2 are a real struggle for them). She has a "defect". And oh yeah she's right, in case I didn't mention that.

She is right, of course. However, her arguments are terrible: "I'm autistic so I have a superior intellect", "You must stop climate change because it's inconveniencing me personally to miss school" and "I demand an end to carbon-powered development in poor countries right now" are not ways to make friends. Hers is an extremely privileged, rich, western, white viewpoint and her solutions are simplistic and anti-democratic.

She's still right.


This is the most correct type of correct.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.

does that include all the voting for republicans that they do?

//being locked in a nursing home doesn't mean you're environmentally conscious


Older people take fewer flights, recycle more, drive less and throw away less.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.


The current oligarch class polluting the environment are Boomers.
Didja factor that one in, Grandad?
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: OK BUT WHO KEEPS PUNISHING ME WITH THE OCCASIONAL FREE MONTH OF TOTALFARK


Maybe the spouse..? So you'll quit walking around in your bathrobe ranting at neighbors, the UPS guy, the mailman, local kids walking home from school..?

It's cheaper than meds, and they know where you are...
 
thesharkman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: moothemagiccow: orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.

does that include all the voting for republicans that they do?

//being locked in a nursing home doesn't mean you're environmentally conscious

Older people take fewer flights, recycle more, drive less and throw away less.


They become hoarders?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.

The current oligarch class polluting the environment are Boomers.
Didja factor that one in, Grandad?


The current breeder class, overpopulating the world, are young females
 
MegaLib
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Have hope Gretta.

We elected President Biden.  We will have the green new deal.  We will shut down big oil and end fracking.  We will implement steep carbon taxes on all consumer products that will incentivize people to switch to renewables.  A centralized post covid economy will fix this.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cormee: Commander Lysdexic: orbister: The Crepes of Wrath: Sorry, Greta -- and everyone else in your generation.

The idea that young people are more environmentally conscious is a myth. Boomers have the lowest carbon footprints.

The current oligarch class polluting the environment are Boomers.
Didja factor that one in, Grandad?

The current breeder class, overpopulating the world, are young females


Has parthenogenesis became that common?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well this was the wrong thread to open first thing in the morning
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I actually giggle when I skimmed this thread read the equiv of  "her 15 mins of fame is up! She's being manipulated! Her time is past! Get back to obscurity!" posts because it's like mental slapstick.

Scary female teenager warrants sour grapes and emotional reflux!

If anyone can bring the lulz, she delivers all the time.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lizyrd: The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.

I try my best to be conscious of wastefulness and use less energy while still being able to work and live. But i could drive around an F350 with a vat of freeburning diesel in the bed, crank my heat to 80 and leave the windows open, and burn all my trash in a barrel out back,  and still have a lower footprint than a lot of the folks who piss and moan about what everyone else is doing wrong.

If you've made the decision to make the next generation of energy locusts, it really doesn't matter if drive an electric car or have solar panels on your house. The only thing that's going to make this place better is fewer humans.


Please don't read the world health organization's human population projection report.  You would find it disturbing.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, nobody gives a crap Greta. Even those who claim they do, don't. None of them are giving up a first world lifestyle. None of them are moving to a commune and living off the land. They him and haw about industry and big business without even realizing that their lives are several orders of magnitude more responsible for global climate change than some nomad living in a yert in Mongolia.

But hey, don't blow your stack ...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: dj_bigbird: Are we still paying attention to this hysterical teenager that's being manipulated/exploited by her parents?

Are we still misusing the pejorative, misogynist, ignorant, Victorian term for "person who hasn't had an orgasm in so long they are literally going out of their minds and acting erratically"?


Fine. We'll update.
So how exactly do you describe yourself?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MegaLib: Have hope Gretta.

We elected President Biden.  We will have the green new deal.  We will shut down big oil and end fracking.  We will implement steep carbon taxes on all consumer products that will incentivize people to switch to renewables.  A centralized post covid economy will fix this.


yes and you will shoot unicorns out your ass next in a 21 gun schtick..
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MegaLib: Have hope Gretta.

We elected President Biden.  We will have the green new deal.  We will shut down big oil and end fracking.  We will implement steep carbon taxes on all consumer products that will incentivize people to switch to renewables.  A centralized post covid economy will fix this.


You stated we elected Biden, then listed a bunch of things he will not support or get enacted.  If Sanders got elected, those ideas might get through, but those are not in Biden's wish list.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lizyrd: The single best thing anyone can do for this planet is not have children.



I think ending all human life is a bit dramatic. Besides, for every reluctant white couple in the first world there's roughly 500,000 babies born in the third world. In a day.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: MegaLib: Have hope Gretta.

We elected President Biden.  We will have the green new deal.  We will shut down big oil and end fracking.  We will implement steep carbon taxes on all consumer products that will incentivize people to switch to renewables.  A centralized post covid economy will fix this.

You stated we elected Biden, then listed a bunch of things he will not support or get enacted.  If Sanders got elected, those ideas might get through, but those are not in Biden's wish list.


Ain't nothing happening without a Senate majority.
 
