(Vox)   Sheriffs in Southern California won't abide or enforce Newsom's new Covid-19 restrictions
    More: Fail, Police, Sheriffs of counties, home order, Los Angeles, coming days, Gov. Gavin Newsom's newest stay, Sheriffs Alex Villanueva, Constable  
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More American deaths than 9/11 each day so sure, makes sense that the brave officers are protecting the population without enforcing those onerous orders that infringe on freedom. How brave and courageous.

So if they aren't going to do their job how can we spend the money more effectively on people that are actually brave and courageous and are smart enough to know that an airborne illness needs a defense to prevent the spread?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool.  Cut their funding to the bone.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smart move on their part. Smart approach by anti-maskers all along. Last night I watched opening noght of Big Badh cricket in Australi, now I watching the 2nd test match between New Zealand and the West Indies. Due to the fact those moron Aussies and Kiwis followed advice from qualified doctors and locked down and wore masks those assholes have to go out in public in close quarters, they are back at work, and are forced to watch cricket in stadium seating next to each other.

Thank Christ we have our freedumb,  no one ahould be forced back to a normal life. How we went from my dad ans his brothers generation of sacrifice, Generation Hero, to fat morons who think a virus is a fraud, parade around in public and at fascist rallies, Generation Zero will be studied for hundreds of years.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fire them then
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Fire them then


In most counties, the sheriff is an elected office.  You can't fire them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Fire them then

In most counties, the sheriff is an elected office.  You can't fire them.


Arrest them, then.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Fire them then

In most counties, the sheriff is an elected office.  You can't fire them.


Impeach them and/or have a court order them to perform their duty.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh my goodness--if they can't even make a person wear a piece of cloth, what makes you think they could do something harder? Like catch a crook or solve a murder?  Or just, in general, keep the peace?  I mean, making someone wear a mask is easy--you can look at them and see it!  Then you ask them to comply.

Then you open fire.

Easy!

So: either unable to do this, or refusing to enforce.  In either case, a little bit of defunding should fix that right up.

/ACAB
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Fire them then

In most counties, the sheriff is an elected office.  You can't fire them.


Los Angeles County is working on it.
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sheriffs should not be elected officials.  That is an antiquated system that results in Sheriffs have far too much power, especially in areas in which they run unopposed or in areas which skew heavily towards one party. Have the county board of commissioners appoint the sheriff so at least there is a modicum of accountability.
 
