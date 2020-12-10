 Skip to content
Greetings Fark Artists. For Fartist Friday it's MS Paint time: Design a 2020 holiday card using only MS Paint/equivalent programs. Use original images you make yourself in MS Paint and write original greetings. Create your own unique holiday card art
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Greetings Fark Artists! For Fartist Friday it's MS Paint time: Design a 2020 holiday card using only MS Paint or equivalent programs. Use original images you make yourself in MS Paint and write original greetings in addition to Happy Holidays, Merry Chrimble, Hoppy Gnu Ear, etc. Create your own unique and original holiday card using the magic stylings of MS Paint. Shout out to DisseminationMonkey for the idea!

Here's my incredibly and brazenly amateurish MS Painted Holiday Card:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Design a 2020 holiday card using only MS Paint or equivalent programs. Use original images you make yourself in MS Paint and write original greetings in addition to Happy Holidays, Merry Chrimble, Hoppy Gnu Ear, etc. Create your own unique and original holiday card using the magic stylings of MS Paint.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Fiction Fan!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
