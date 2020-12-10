 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   With a no-deal Brexit all but certain, the most sensible thing for retailers is to encourage panic-buying   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it will spike a short term rise in profits every time you do that.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jebus Crisco, are they STILL doing Brexit?! WTF?!

All the craziness at home, I haven't been able to keep up with British crazy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. That's a lot of trucks lined up at the ports.

maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the exchange rate in £ to tp roll? I may have a few extra.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And a drone.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

No.  Brexit happened in January.  The UK exited the EU.  But they did it with no plan for anything.  The EU - not wanting Greece II: Anglo-Saxon Boogaloo - allowed Britain to keep the same connections to the Eu until the end of the year, so that the UK could make a plan.  True to form, the Tories spent all that time doing fark-all.  Now that the deadline is looming, they have decided it is time to insult Europe for the raw funsies.  And all over the fishing industry, which for the UK is five guys in a single boat in Cornwall.  But things like finance and manufacturing have been studiously ignored, or been handed over to the EU with a farking bow on top.  All so Boris can claim he shoved his big, swinging dick in Ursula von der Leyen's face.  I mean, she cut the little baby carrot off with her cuticle scissors and fed it to her cat, but he can say he showed her the proud manhood of Britain, so really, he won.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh. Welp ... time to short the pound again.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin will be in history books as the guy who destroyed two empires in one go.

UK with Brexit and US with civil war/secession from red states.

Meanwhile the UK parliament and US congress are like : no no no nothing is happening, we aint getting played...

/farking treasonweasels all of em
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Black Friday!
Black Saturday
Black Sunday
Black Monday...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

But Cool Britannia came up with the vaccine to save the world!!!

...and had to manufacture it in Belgium.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

For Dover that's fairly common. This from ten years ago, long before Brexit was even an idea. For Americans, imagine if all US/Canada trade went though one bridge and one ferry in Detroit. That's pretty much what Dover/Calais is. A dozen French port workers go on strike and you have twenty miles of lorries parked on the M20.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Well, Brexit happen in January. That part was correct. The rest, not so much.....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the French government, which a month ago was promising their fishermen they would keep full access to UK waters, is now quietly telling them to prepare to lose most or all of it, and will have to retrain for other jobs.

On an unrelated note, the UKs Royal Navy has been quietly building up its patrol fleet in the last year or so....
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This is so stupid. Farking brits dont realize they are getting farked over. All this brexit shiat was created by russia FFS.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shiat, somehow I missed the Scallop War of 2018!
 
recombobulator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, it is.  If you're planning on liquidating your inventory and getting the fark out then now's the time.  It's increasingly obvious to even the most simple-minded that there will be no deal, there never was going to be a deal, and that Boris and his cadre of clowns are undermining the economic and international strength of the UK for reasons that are not yet apparent*.

If I were them I'd be having a fire sale and moving my HQ to Amsterdam.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

It was our Vietnam. You can't go into any pub in the country without at least half a dozen Scallop War vets, going on and on about it, the thousand who died, the POWs still missing, probably still in French prisons, forced to survive on nothing but escargot and cheap red wine. Savages. I mean, red wine with escargot!
 
Stantz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That's 20 miles from me, and the motorway that leads down there is 2 miles from my house. That sort of scene is an almost daily occurrence round these parts.

Also, it's not the supermarkets triggering the panic buying, it's garbage rags like the Daily Mail telling everyone to panic but because 'the supermarkets think they're going to run out'.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Yes, it is.  If you're planning on liquidating your inventory and getting the fark out then now's the time.  It's increasingly obvious to even the most simple-minded that there will be no deal, there never was going to be a deal, and that Boris and his cadre of clowns are undermining the economic and international strength of the UK for reasons that are not yet apparent*.

If I were them I'd be having a fire sale and moving my HQ to Amsterdam.


Well, we're getting the worlds second biggest gigafactory, which should keep Nissan, JLR, Mini etc happy. Nissan announced a few months ago that it was closing its factory in Spain and moving production to the UK. and that's going ahead.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok that's a new one.....
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they're Nvidia 3xxx or AMD 6xxx video cards, they're all gonna sell. All of them. Sixty boats worth.

and they'll all get flipped on ebay for 2x retail

/the economy will go like gangbusters
//in the most idiotic way possible, enriching shiatbirds and taking morons to the cleaners, but hey, the velocity of money...
 
