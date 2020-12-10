 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(NJ.com)   Mystery booms in NJ town solved. Turns out it was just a guy who welded together street signs so he can shoot clouds, which scares away the birds that eat his grapes. Oh, and its legal and the cops can't do anything about it   (nj.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Constable, Chief of police, Hammonton Chief of Police Kevin Friel, Rob Butkowski, culprit of the booming sounds, New York Post, scrap metal, street signs  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 5:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
tried to blame it on that bean they ate..
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As someone who uses large explosives to kill small critters on my property I'm getting a bang from the replies in this thread
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vortex Cannon! - Bang Goes the Theory Preview - BBC One
Youtube IyAyd4WnvhU
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The propane cannons the orchardists use to protect their cherries fire off about every forty seconds.

It's like living in a war zone.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, the air cannons used to keep birds off of vinyard grapes when I visited Germany were a sigh and sound.  Yet more reliable and quieter than the old method, which was hiring a drunk to live in the vinyard and shoot at them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: The propane cannons the orchardists use to protect their cherries fire off about every forty seconds.

It's like living in a war zone.


Holy shiat, that's a real thing. Wild.
 
crinz83
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ok hail cannoner
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Break up cloud formations? If it shoots that high wouldn't the FAA get involved or something?
 
pheed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: As someone who uses large explosives to kill small critters on my property I'm getting a bang from the replies in this thread


Is this you?

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Yeah, the air cannons used to keep birds off of vinyard grapes when I visited Germany were a sigh and sound.  Yet more reliable and quieter than the old method, which was hiring a drunk to live in the vinyard and shoot at them.


Ah, the New Jersey way!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No longer a boom town.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That seems so unlike New Jersey to not stop him. The state that held on to 55mph until it was practically pried away from them and then sat on the highways and doubled speeding fines if you did 66.  The state that takes its citizens into oblivion as if it's New York without the amenities. The state that made anything more than sparklers illegal on the 4th of July and patrolled like Nazis issuing tickets when I was a kid.

Seems very unlike them to look past this without dropping in SWAT geared code enforcement people from Black Helicopters in to deal with this.

/From New Jersey.
//Your condolences are appreciated.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: that takes its


*taxes :)
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From TFA: However, Mullica Township Police Chief Brian Zeck said in the report that the boom may be coming from multiple sources and that police were looking into "all other possibilities."

Echoes? (Echoes?) (Echoes?)
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.