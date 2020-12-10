 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Twitter)   CDC director: 90x9/11   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Soon to be former CDC director.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So a doubling of our current deaths. JFC that is horrific.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

not enough beer: So a doubling of our current deaths. JFC that is horrific.


An honest cost of lives including deaths from being denied care because health care workers and hospitals are just overwhelmed. Easily over 5k a day and 10k a day possible.
Trump and Republicans have killed more Americans than gave their lives in all US wars.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember what we did with the guy who was responsible for just ONE 9/11?

/Just saying burial at sea is far more civilized than some of the other options.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just hitting 3K per day this week and it's still climbing.  As hospitals fill up and the Thanksgiving surge hits, I would not be surprised to see 4K/day by Christmas.

And Trump doesn't even mention the virus any more, other than to complain about how China should have never let it come here.  What kind of person doesn't feel even the slightest bit of empathy for hundreds of thousands dying under his watch, while he does absolutely nothing?

Our president is a psychopath
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When you're burying that friend or relative remember: a right wing plague rat did this.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great. They're going to make you remove your shoes before entering grocery stores now.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Remember what we did with the guy who was responsible for just ONE 9/11?

/Just saying burial at sea is far more civilized than some of the other options.


Elected him to a second term?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: We're just hitting 3K per day this week and it's still climbing.  As hospitals fill up and the Thanksgiving surge hits, I would not be surprised to see 4K/day by Christmas.

And Trump doesn't even mention the virus any more, other than to complain about how China should have never let it come here.  What kind of person doesn't feel even the slightest bit of empathy for hundreds of thousands dying under his watch, while he does absolutely nothing?

Our president is a psychopath



But at least you have your freedom and that's the most important thing.

That and the friends you made along the way.

So turn that frown upside down.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is really leaving Rudy with nothing

/besides coronavirus
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he didn't specify if it was WTC 9/11 or Benghazi 9/11.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, but a lot of those dead people will be in New York, so masks are stupid.

Game.  Set.  Match.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why aren't people getting the drug cocktail that saved Trump, Chris christie, and Giuliani?
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is tantamount to negligent homicide. Not just of Trump but leaders in any state or below who failed to implement precautions or chose not to enforce them.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's right. 81,990.

y.yarn.co
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rock Krenn: OldRod: We're just hitting 3K per day this week and it's still climbing.  As hospitals fill up and the Thanksgiving surge hits, I would not be surprised to see 4K/day by Christmas.

And Trump doesn't even mention the virus any more, other than to complain about how China should have never let it come here.  What kind of person doesn't feel even the slightest bit of empathy for hundreds of thousands dying under his watch, while he does absolutely nothing?

Our president is a psychopath


But at least you have your freedom and that's the most important thing.

That and the friends you made along the way.

So turn that frown upside down.


Fark user imageView Full Size

President Trump, January 20th, 2020.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're soon going to outstrip the capacity of medical staff on a national scale and death rates from Covid will skyrocket from where they are now. It's already happening in some states and many rural areas.

Not only will you be more likely to get it, because it'll be everywhere, you'll be more likely to die from it when you get it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.