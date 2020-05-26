 Skip to content
(LA Times) Mexican smugglers caught with large shipment of illicit dru... COVID tests? Some are coming from the UK?
    More: Scary, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, PSA Flight 182, Southwest Airlines, Shipments of tests, Port of San Diego, Kristina Davis, Fake testing sites, illicit COVID-19 testing kits  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM



maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some appear to be exploiting the pandemic for financial gain"

Apparently Senators don't like competition for COVID related profits
Senator Burr
Senator Perdue
Senator Loeffler
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be stopped, if anyone's going to take advantage of the American people for financial gain it should be by politically connected Americans.

Americans Stealing From Other Americans First!
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it!!!!!!

I wonder if the "Buggers" they are collecting will test negative????
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Capitalism has fallen way behind and failed to meet the demand. What possible criminal charge can be laid on these guys for saving lives that the rich countries are leaving to die?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just wait until counterfeit vaccines are everywhere. It's too easy to put a professionally printed label on a vial of sterilized water with nothing in it. No I do not condone this...just saying it is bound to happen
 
