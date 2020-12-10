 Skip to content
 
(WLOX Biloxi)   If you are going to steal a shopping cart loaded with beer, at least steal a decent brand   (wlox.com) divider line
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is a decent brand of shopping cart?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my teenage punk rocker days one afternoon I got a call, pick up my sidekicks and meet at a mutual friend's house for a party... he had stolen 4 cases of beer!

We got there, it was Hamm's, it wasn't cold... we drank a couple, left, filmed skate videos and came back and he/they had drank all the Hamm's and replaced it with various imports PLUS barged thru the hedge and were all using the neighbor's pool and hot tub.

Started Zorlac, finished Powell Peralta.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Years ago I was in a supermarket checkout line just before the 4th of July holiday and I mentioned to the cashier that a guy was headed toward the exit with a case of stolen beer in each hand. She didn't even turn to look. Seconds later a second guy did the same thing and she just gave me a dirty look for even mentioning it. I did get a smile out of her when I told her I wouldn't be coming back to buy overpriced beer when they did absolutely nothing to stop other people from stealing as much of it as they could carry.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Years ago I was in a supermarket checkout line just before the 4th of July holiday and I mentioned to the cashier that a guy was headed toward the exit with a case of stolen beer in each hand. She didn't even turn to look. Seconds later a second guy did the same thing and she just gave me a dirty look for even mentioning it. I did get a smile out of her when I told her I wouldn't be coming back to buy overpriced beer when they did absolutely nothing to stop other people from stealing as much of it as they could carry.


I think you'd be surprised how many retailers have policies for employees not to interfere with active shoplifting. The liability issues I think far outweigh the merchandise expense.
 
g.fro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clearly she's concerned about carbs.
 
ansius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: fragMasterFlash: Years ago I was in a supermarket checkout line just before the 4th of July holiday and I mentioned to the cashier that a guy was headed toward the exit with a case of stolen beer in each hand. She didn't even turn to look. Seconds later a second guy did the same thing and she just gave me a dirty look for even mentioning it. I did get a smile out of her when I told her I wouldn't be coming back to buy overpriced beer when they did absolutely nothing to stop other people from stealing as much of it as they could carry.

I think you'd be surprised how many retailers have policies for employees not to interfere with active shoplifting. The liability issues I think far outweigh the merchandise expense.


Film it, report it, let the cops do their job.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It would be hard and risky to stop the forward momentum of all of that.
The shopping cart looks heavy, too.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Michelob Ultra?

Ummmm....

Well, ORC farkers don't steal it unless there's a market. *Shrug*

I wonder what the going rate is from the bootleggers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lincoln MKX crossover ?
I guess after they pay the lease payment they don't have beer money?
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glad to hear that Lootie is still out and about gettin' things done.

/Good for him.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She appears to be going big and going home.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, from the looks of her, I'm guessing she doesn't have the most refined, discriminating tastes.
 
