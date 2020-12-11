 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida Man does more for people in December than Trump and Congress combined   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Santa Rosa County, Florida, Pensacola Bay, last year, Michael Esmond's generosity, Want, utility bills, Hurricane Sally, good year  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eat your heart out Mitch.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good on him.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a good person...
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Eat your heart out Mitch.


If you think McConnell has a heart, you really haven't been paying attention.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jammer2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driver: AlgaeRancher: Eat your heart out Mitch.

If you think McConnell has a heart, you really haven't been paying attention.


I think the heart in question is the little orphan hearts he keeps for snacks.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That people are even in danger of having their utilities shut off right now is horrifying.  To day nothing of evictions.

I raise a glass of scotch to this man.
 
Alunan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ffffff wrong thread. Good on this guy.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Very generous  of him ..
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Eat your heart out Mitch.


That's going to be the world's smallest meal, not even sure you could see it with an electron microscope.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's being able to do things like this that make me want to win the lottery or something.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alunan: Ffffff wrong thread. Good on this guy.


I'll allow it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those politicians are playing with the lives of the unemployed and the businesses badly affected by the virus. They should have immediately worked on the continuation of the coronavirus financial aid. How many people do you think became homeless ever since the aid ended back in July? How many people died because they couldn't pay for medicine anymore or get treatment? Peloshiat and that Munchkin guy, they're the loudest mouths when it comes to providing financial help for people affected by the virus but they are only posturing.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Those politicians are playing with the lives of the unemployed and the businesses badly affected by the virus. They should have immediately worked on the continuation of the coronavirus financial aid. How many people do you think became homeless ever since the aid ended back in July? How many people died because they couldn't pay for medicine anymore or get treatment? Peloshiat and that Munchkin guy, they're the loudest mouths when it comes to providing financial help for people affected by the virus but they are only posturing.


Pelosi passed a bill in May to protect these people. Mitch McConnell has been sitting on that, and every other proposal, ever since, because the proposals don't make corporations completely immune from liability for knowingly harming/killing their workers by forcing them to work in unsafe conditions during a farking pandemic.

Now that Trump lost, he's even shooting that down, because A: the proposals still throw crumbs to the poor instead of giving everything to the rich, and B: he's returning to what Republicans did during the Obama years: blocking every-goddamn-thing and blaming the resulting problems on the Democrats, no matter how many people get hurt..

The lack of aid is entirely on Mitch, and by extension the rest of the Senate Republicans. So take your BSAB shiat and shove it back up the asshole it came from.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Power companies that make billions each year and some guys has to subsidize others struggles.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To be fair, even the homeless guy living at the bus shelter does more good than trump does.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good on that Florida man for once I'm readin something good about the ole boy!!!!
 
proton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
