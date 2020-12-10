 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Dumbest bigot this year yells "take your [expletive] back to Denmark." while smashing window of Swedish outdoor products company with a hammer. Store owner is kind of Thor about it, too   (wcax.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he got a splinter on some cheap IKEA furniture?
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first headline to make me smirk in a while. I like it.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jag trodde inte att lopardsna skulle äta MITT ansikte!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He who smelt it, dealt it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obryn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Read Church Street and thought, "That's not Burlington, is it?"

Hmmmm....
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That must of Freyr'd his nerves.

(Ikea-d! Ikea-d!)
 
lawboy87
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's he got against Denmark?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nor Way!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's not even close to the dumbest bigot of this year.
 
