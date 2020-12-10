 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "We're Sending Our Love Down the Well", 2020 Edition. Baby Jessica unavailable for comment   (cnn.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boy was afraid there were so many things he'd never get a chance to do-- smoke a cigarette... use a fake I.D.... shave a swear word in his hair...
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The boy was afraid there were so many things he'd never get a chance to do-- smoke a cigarette... use a fake I.D.... shave a swear word in his hair...


Timmy O'Toole unavailable for comment...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that episode premiered in 1992.  I really feel old.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons: Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube o4HTvVM3U3U

"ALLLLLL THE WAY DOWWWWWWN!!!"
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Through prayers and actions from everyone involved a little boy lives today," said Starr County Sheriff Rene "Orta" Fuentes..."

I got a sneaking suspicion that the actions of a backhoe were a little more effective than the prayers?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Damn, that episode premiered in 1992.  I really feel old.


I remember watching the original episode in 1987.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lassieboyinawell.jpg
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked they didn't blame the kid for falling in the well, call his parents crisis actors and start harassing them instead of helping anyone
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prayers = telling yourself you're helping but you're not doing shiat.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the kid had, on his own, floated back out of the well popped out and landed on his feet....THAT would have been a miracle.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When he grows up, I'm sure he'll be on city water.

/joke shamelessly stolen
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's already been done:

static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They rescued Dawn Wells?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
