(CNBC) A little jab'll do ya: FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer Covid vaccine for emergency use
98
    More: News, Vaccination, Immune system, Vaccine, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, approval of Pfizer, Influenza, Advisory Committee, emergency use  
•       •       •

Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing president business passed on the option for more doses.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prick me baby!
 
Cork on Fork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great.  We rushed approval so we can wait until next summer to receive our vaccines...
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all we have to do is convince a bunch of anti-vaxxer man-fools that they aren't worth microchipping, and we'll be in business.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much will it reduce transmission of the disease?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it gives me artism. I can't draw worth a damn.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nooooo! This could be the end of me!

// seriously... when it's available.. get the damn shot!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: That's great.  We rushed approval so we can wait until next summer to receive our vaccines...


Must suck not being essential.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was awesome to watch live
https://twitter.com/therecount/status​/​1337166307561795585
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bill Gates chip implanting begins.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Good thing president business passed on the option for more doses.


In all their wisdom, Trudeau's government contracted with UPS to ship Canada's doses from Belgium via a sorting facility in Kentucky. Trump can just steal more from there.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: The Bill Gates chip implanting begins.


Sent from your iPhone.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: The Bill Gates chip implanting begins.


Sure thing... you'll freeze, go all blue screen, crash a lot and need to reboot all the time.
No problem.
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FDA would be fools not to approve it for emergency use.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/will be getting so good use out of this.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I'm going to let Bill Gates spy on my busy schedule off watching TV, driving to work, and eating McDonald's.  Who knows what he could do with that.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unclear whether the FDA will authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for use in certain groups. Some people, including pregnant women and young children, will likely have to wait to get the vaccine in the U.S. until Pfizer can finish trials on those specific groups. The FDA said Tuesday that there is currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in children under age 16, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Women currently breastfeeding are also on the wait list. Also, the current recommendation is that women should not try to get pregnant in the 60 days after the second inoculation to be on the extra EXTRA safe side.
 
Negligible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: The Bill Gates chip implanting begins.


I can't wait to find out what being Autistic is like.

I'm already awkward, I want an excuse, dammit!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: That's great.  We rushed approval so we can wait until next summer to receive our vaccines...


You understand that without approval you wouldn't be getting it at all, right?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This was awesome to watch live
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/​1337166307561795585


She could be a Romulan. That's kinda my fetish, so I approve.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This was awesome to watch live
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/​1337166307561795585


https://www.fark.com/comments/1104682​3​/Live-Open-Access-Science-Independent-​Scientists-speak-on-vaccine-safety-eff​icacy#new
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turned me into a newt.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next step, paper please!

In other words, you will be forced to take it, otherwise you can't do shiat.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Prick me baby!


O.K. O.K. O.K.
Just a little pinprick.
There'll be no more aaaaaaaaah!
But you may feel a little sick.
Can you stand up?
I do believe it's working, good.
That'll keep you going through the show
Come on it's time to go.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: That's great.  We rushed approval so we can wait until next summer to receive our vaccines...


So they should have waited until Summer 2021 for a Winter 2022 rollout?
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: That's great.  We rushed approval so we can wait until next summer to receive our vaccines...


I get my first shot on Tuesday.   Or would you rather nobody starts to get it at all?

Also, the data is pretty convincing.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daffy Duck Shoot Me Now
Youtube FCMg1dVZD7M
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poke me, baby!

/no...not like that.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: The next step, paper please!

In other words, you will be forced to take it, otherwise you can't do shiat.


The Fascist in Chief won't even wear a mask, neither will his followers.

If my choice is between a country run by NeoNazis or getting innoculated for something that is killing thousands of Americans every day, it's not a hard choice.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polio shakes it's tiny, tiny, tiny fist.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: JulieAzel626: The Bill Gates chip implanting begins.

I can't wait to find out what being Autistic is like.

I'm already awkward, I want an excuse, dammit!


"weren't you wearing that yesterday!?"

"I'm autistic, asshole."

*Runs away*
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: It's unclear whether the FDA will authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for use in certain groups. Some people, including pregnant women and young children, will likely have to wait to get the vaccine in the U.S. until Pfizer can finish trials on those specific groups. The FDA said Tuesday that there is currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in children under age 16, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Women currently breastfeeding are also on the wait list. Also, the current recommendation is that women should not try to get pregnant in the 60 days after the second inoculation to be on the extra EXTRA safe side.


Funny thing about being concerned isn't it? You know, being unsolicited and all.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Concerned people don't know that others don't share their concern as often as you'd think.
Fark user imageView Full Size


You just keep running into people with concern. They never seem to just fark off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been a real asshole yelling at the top of my lungs concerning the progress of the potential vaccine and how there wouldn't be one available until 2022.

I'll be so happy to eat my words if and when things get going in the right direction.

Operation Warp Speed, indeed.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know which one Bloomberg and the rest of the donor class have been taking first.
I don't want to get the saline solution and get sent back to work for Wall Street.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I hope it gives me artism. I can't draw worth a damn.


I HAVE AUTISM | SONGS FOR KIDS
Youtube fzvjG13w9hA
sorry... I just use every chance I can to post or play this.

I do it at work a lot when someone does something... special.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: fiddlehead: It's unclear whether the FDA will authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for use in certain groups. Some people, including pregnant women and young children, will likely have to wait to get the vaccine in the U.S. until Pfizer can finish trials on those specific groups. The FDA said Tuesday that there is currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in children under age 16, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Women currently breastfeeding are also on the wait list. Also, the current recommendation is that women should not try to get pregnant in the 60 days after the second inoculation to be on the extra EXTRA safe side.

Funny thing about being concerned isn't it? You know, being unsolicited and all.
[Fark user image 607x322]

Concerned people don't know that others don't share their concern as often as you'd think.
[Fark user image 611x328]

You just keep running into people with concern. They never seem to just fark off.
[Fark user image 611x343]


?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: In other words, you will be forced to take it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: The next step, paper please!

In other words, you will be forced to take it, otherwise you can't do shiat.


I can only hope so.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: FlyingBacon: The next step, paper please!

In other words, you will be forced to take it, otherwise you can't do shiat.

The Fascist in Chief won't even wear a mask, neither will his followers.

If my choice is between a country run by NeoNazis or getting innoculated for something that is killing thousands of Americans every day, it's not a hard choice.


So because of your hatred of Trump, you are ok with more government control? Nice to know that since in the last 4 years, you were screaming for more freedom and now you are ok for freedom to be taken away from you under Joe Biden.  All in the name of science. You been fooled.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Canada approved it... yesterday? Are we ahead of the US?
I think we are getting a small batch in the next week or two. Almost 4000 shots for Alberta?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Officer Barrelroll: Good thing president business passed on the option for more doses.

In all their wisdom, Trudeau's government contracted with UPS to ship Canada's doses from Belgium via a sorting facility in Kentucky. Trump can just steal more from there.


Given their experience with ventilator seizures I entirely expect Jared Kushner's private army of DHS goons to seize international shipments of vaccines and hold them as personal property to be resold at ungodly markups.  I wish this were not the case but this is where we're at
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin
Problem is no one would make any money.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part of this is the Democrats embracing "Operation Warp Speed'" to appease Wall Street.
When it was Trump starting OWS ,it was because he wanted to push through dangerous or substandard drugs to fake a cure for Wall Street profits.
Now that Biden is the President-elect they say "let's run with it ourselves."
Wall Street 40,000 woohoo
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 805x196]


And that right there is why all the rock heads are saying the Dems are vaccinated already and that is why they don't catch the bug.

/Wolf would like a word with them
 
