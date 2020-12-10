 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(KRQE News)   Hay, that's a lot of money   (krqe.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Ranch, NEW MEXICO, Farm, New Mexico family dairy farm, felony charges, Business, Milk, small businesses  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 1:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hay girl, what's your name?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess they saw an opportunity and decided to make hay.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"And where are the hookers?"
"Around back."
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many truckloads is $500k worth of hay?

Less than one if you're buying from a feed store
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hay is for horses & I ain't no horse!!!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder if they'll make bale.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2000 tons if it's high quality.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.