(NPR)   Anne Frank Memorial in Idaho defaced with swastikas. In other news, Idaho has an Anne Frank memorial   (npr.org) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there any place where it's bad to be reminded that fascism and genocide are bad ideas, subs?

/Other than the RNC, of course.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's on brand for white power motherf*ckers, isn't it?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goddamn Idaho Nazis
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should hide it in an attic until this whole thing blows over.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Is there any place where it's bad to be reminded that fascism and genocide are bad ideas, subs?

/Other than the RNC, of course.


It's not bad to remind Idaho that nazis were monsters, but it is expected that they will remind you that you just called them monsters.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be any worse for her legacy than this: Justin Bieber hopes Anne Frank 'would have been a belieber'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little town in northern Idaho called Hayden Lake made national news as a nazi haven about 40 years ago. Seem like Idaho has gotten no closer to becoming woke since then.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is going to need a new civil war
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people?

I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

People are farking idiots. When will you stop teaching your kids your prejudices?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.


This. Easily removed stickers does  NOT equal defacing. It's like....I dunno. Classy? Even if it's a swastika?

50% odds this is a bullshiat story,
False flag lefty that simply couldn't actually scum the statue.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Is there any place where it's bad to be reminded that fascism and genocide are bad ideas, subs?


This guy eats breast cancer awareness yogurt.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think Biden needs to step up, even though he hasn't been sworn in yet, and show some goddamn leadership.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was hidden away under some potato crates. A fitting tribute to a champ, really.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.


How do you feel about white evangelical  southerners who wave the confederate flag?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: WTF is wrong with people?

I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

People are farking idiots. When will you stop teaching your kids your prejudices?


Some people are just fundamentally warped. I'm sure this happened before, but social media has allowed these idiots to get way too much attention.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and why not? She spent the entire winter there with Lewis and Clark.

fragMasterFlash: A little town in northern Idaho called Hayden Lake made national news as a nazi haven about 40 years ago. Seem like Idaho has gotten no closer to becoming woke since then.


They're in northern Montana now.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'm starting to think Biden needs to step up, even though he hasn't been sworn in yet, and show some goddamn leadership.


Oh wow....good luck with that.

Lol.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flyers? Not the Nazis usual MO....
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: jmr61: I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

How do you feel about white evangelical  southerners who wave the confederate flag?


That's better than burning a city.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relative in the area says there was an anti-mask rally not terribly long before this discovery. Complete coincidence I'm sure.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: jmr61: WTF is wrong with people?

I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

People are farking idiots. When will you stop teaching your kids your prejudices?

Some people are just fundamentally warped. I'm sure this happened before, but social media has allowed these idiots to get way too much attention.


According to tfa it has happened before. Four consecutive nights in 2017. The memorial has been there since 2002.
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

This. Easily removed stickers does  NOT equal defacing. It's like....I dunno. Classy? Even if it's a swastika?

50% odds this is a bullshiat story,
False flag lefty that simply couldn't actually scum the statue.


Go fark yourself asshole.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a swastika. Why not a nice Schwa sticker instead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

This. Easily removed stickers does  NOT equal defacing. It's like....I dunno. Classy? Even if it's a swastika?

50% odds this is a bullshiat story,
False flag lefty that simply couldn't actually scum the statue.


Does whatever is wrong with you have a name?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, and why not? She spent the entire winter there with Lewis and Clark.

fragMasterFlash: A little town in northern Idaho called Hayden Lake made national news as a nazi haven about 40 years ago. Seem like Idaho has gotten no closer to becoming woke since then.

They're in northern Montana now.


When I was at EWU (Cheney, Wa), those asshats showed up to do a "White Power" rally.
The students and faculty linked arms and walked straight at them.

They ran back to their pickups and took their hate elsewhere.

That's how you handle Hayden Lake Nazis.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I should have mentioned it was 1980.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: jmr61: WTF is wrong with people?

I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

People are farking idiots. When will you stop teaching your kids your prejudices?

Some people are just fundamentally warped. I'm sure this happened before, but social media has allowed these idiots to get way too much attention.


joker420: Flyers? Not the Nazis usual MO....


The fact that people try to downplay the Nazis is exactly why it's so important to remember what they did.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Supervisor: Well guys, we really need to install security cameras but there is absolutely zero money in the budget.  Anybody got an idea?

Lackey #1: No problem boss. Just let me print out a few (finger quotes) flyers (finger quotes) and we'll have this thing crowd funded before Friday.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.


You sound like a piece of shiat.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.


Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would they do this to the statue of the most amazing blind and deaf female aviator ever?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

joker420: Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.

Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.


I saw a documentary a few years back about the KKK that highlighted the fact they use synthetic fabrics, leading to stuff like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And you have to admit that's kind of funny. A bunch of racist assholes being set on fire, because they can't control the rate of fire of their hatred.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Farking assholes.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: jmr61: I can't imagine caring about what religion, ethnicity, race, etc. anyone is. And I sure as shiat wouldn't want to destroy someone's heritage.

How do you feel about white evangelical  southerners who wave the confederate flag?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sometimes when I get really sttoned, it seems like everyone on Fark knows I'm stoned and is writing stuff to fark with me.  Normal people don't post like this.  I wonder if Amelia Frank smoked a bunch of weed.  Probably.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fredbox: A relative in the area says there was an anti-mask rally not terribly long before this discovery. Complete coincidence I'm sure.


Interesting Venn diagram.

Also, some people really need to get over their hate of blind people.
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know the neo Nazis are not the smartest but I'm sure even they know that everything coming out of printers and copy machines can be traced.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shryke: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

This. Easily removed stickers does  NOT equal defacing. It's like....I dunno. Classy? Even if it's a swastika?

50% odds this is a bullshiat story,
False flag lefty that simply couldn't actually scum the statue.


JFC, go f*cking kill yourself you Nazi apologist. You are either subhuman garbage or just another troll, but i repeat myself
Fu*k you, your family and everyone you know.
I am so sick of you assholes.
Do your thing Mods , I need a vacation.
I have more important things to do than recognise this worthless piece of shiats free speech.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Always a swastika. Why not a nice Schwa sticker instead?

[Fark user image 700x448]


Schwa's a funny word, like whisk; but not like abattoir, abattoir kind of makes my stomach hurt.  Kinda like I got kicked in the nuts.  It makes me very uncomfortable.
 
0z79
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Idaho and its residents are actively hostile to anyone who does not want to be a barely-literate, evil-hearted shiathead.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: iron de havilland: Is there any place where it's bad to be reminded that fascism and genocide are bad ideas, subs?

This guy eats breast cancer awareness yogurt.


You got a farking problem with brest cancer awareness shiathead?
Seriously, choke on a truckload of dicks you toxic asswipe.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

joker420: Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.

Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.


Your knowledge of WW2 is lacking.  Yes, flyers were part of the nazi anti-semetic propaganda campaigns.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

joker420: Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.

Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.


Did you actually " I know you are but what am i"  me about a post calling a Nazi apologist a piece of shiat. Holy f*ck you  are a loser.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If anyone is still wondering "but why Idaho?"...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: joker420: Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.

Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.

I saw a documentary a few years back about the KKK that highlighted the fact they use synthetic fabrics, leading to stuff like this:

[Fark user image image 320x240]

And you have to admit that's kind of funny. A bunch of racist assholes being set on fire, because they can't control the rate of fire of their hatred.


I would truly enjoy seeing Shryke amd joker420 set on fire.
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: joker420: Lipspinach: WTP 2: nine stickers in German means no stickers.

stickers, i blame little kids.

i expected spray paint, i am kind of happy it was stickers, as long as they peel off easy.

You sound like a piece of shiat.

Actually he might be right as I've never heard of Nazis using flyers. And I know you are.

Your knowledge of WW2 is lacking.  Yes, flyers were part of the nazi anti-semetic propaganda campaigns.


JHC, we are not talking about real Nazis lol, the Nazis of today are neo Nazis and I've never heard of them using flyers as they like to cause real damage like spray paint and hammers not a piece of paper that can pulled off and tossed in the garbage.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mateomaui: If anyone is still wondering "but why Idaho?"...

[Fark user image 425x316]
[Fark user image 425x484]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
