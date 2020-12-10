 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Bloomberg)   MasterCard cuts ties to PornHub as Visa puts payment on suspension, cryptocurrency still accepted. Coming soon: lots of ads   (bloomberg.com) divider line
41
    More: Followup, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe they'll start selling gift cards, like Steam?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...and that's how Tom Selleck, Joe Namath, Larry King and the Sham-Wow guy all rose to the top of the 'views' rankings on Pornhub... Now if you kids'll get some sleep, why, tomorrow I'll tell you how Honda revolutionized the 'personal massager' industry.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they gonna put the ads right in the middle of the video like YouTube?

"Oh, yeah, omigod, I'm"----"Ask if Zeneca is right for you."---right there .."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Why is there an ad for BENGAY?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YouTubers have been including product endorsements for quite a while. It should be fun hearing about how much more enjoyable giving head can be when your partner eats fresh Dole pineapple just prior to the moneyshot.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh great, product placement ads in porn?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dstanley: Are they gonna put the ads right in the middle of the video like YouTube?

"Oh, yeah, omigod, I'm"----"Ask if Zeneca is right for you."---right there .."


Product placement.  For instance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read the headline. Went to pornhub. 5 minutes later, I'm back. Still seems free to me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one site. What about all the others?
 
sotua
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Read the headline. Went to pornhub. 5 minutes later, I'm back. Still seems free to me.


Five minutes? Stop bragging.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still accepted:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: ...and that's how Tom Selleck, Joe Namath, Larry King and the Sham-Wow guy all rose to the top of the 'views' rankings on Pornhub... Now if you kids'll get some sleep, why, tomorrow I'll tell you how Honda revolutionized the 'personal massager' industry.


Hitachi, not Honda
 
joker420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Really? During a pandemic they mess with the only safe thing to do.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't PayPal using Bitcoin now? Seems like a problem with an easy solution.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Still accepted:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Still accepted:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MC Magic Cracker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a service that allows businesses to accept unwanted gift cards as payment. So you can buy an Old Navy gift card, then give the gift card code to a third party. Third party takes their commission, sends money to the organization that is banned from taking Visa, then re-sells the gift card at a discount.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah your moral masters keeping you safe from yourselves. Grand!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, that's one site. What about all the others?


More specifically, the others owned by the exact same company (Mindgeek) that gets the majority of porn streaming traffic and effectively shapes all aspects of the business.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scanman61: Monty_Zoncolan: ...and that's how Tom Selleck, Joe Namath, Larry King and the Sham-Wow guy all rose to the top of the 'views' rankings on Pornhub... Now if you kids'll get some sleep, why, tomorrow I'll tell you how Honda revolutionized the 'personal massager' industry.

Hitachi, not Honda


Dude, you missed out on the perfect opportunity for a "Your momma" joke.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"OK, we have reports that there is illegal content on PornHub, and need to investigate.  Does anyone here have the time to check to see if they can find any kiddie porn there?"

"OOOH me me please me I'll do it me!!!"

"...Anderson, you're fired.  Do we have any... less eager volunteers?"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eegah: [Fark user image 320x240]


shaggai: [Fark user image 320x240]


"Unlimited Kleenex. I'm talking two-ply, baby!"

/R.I.P. Phil
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ahh yes, I've always wanted to watch a "12 Guy Interracial BBC Gangbang.  Sponsored by HeadOn: Apply directly to the forehead."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Funny how most of the comments above are talking about workarounds and alternatives instead of condemning or just wondering what the "unlawful content" was.

/I'm guessing underage followed by a distant beastiality followed by a distant actual rape/snuff films
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The porn business always pushed the technology. I could see this leading to the downfall of Mastercard and Visa if mindgeek decides to go after that business.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People pay for Pornhub?
 
jekfark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't PornHub free?
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scanman61: Monty_Zoncolan: ...and that's how Tom Selleck, Joe Namath, Larry King and the Sham-Wow guy all rose to the top of the 'views' rankings on Pornhub... Now if you kids'll get some sleep, why, tomorrow I'll tell you how Honda revolutionized the 'personal massager' industry.

Hitachi, not Honda


I dunno; your mamma might need a 4-cylinder massager...
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eegah: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Still accepted:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

[Fark user image 320x240]


Unlimited tissues!  We're talking 2 ply, baby!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Funny how most of the comments above are talking about workarounds and alternatives instead of condemning or just wondering what the "unlawful content" was.

/I'm guessing underage followed by a distant beastiality followed by a distant actual rape/snuff films


We've been talking about those thing in multiple PH threads for the last week since the NYT article dropped.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A little food coloring might make for an interesting Gatorade commercial.

I'd skip red and orange though.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Eegah: [Fark user image 320x240]

shaggai: [Fark user image 320x240]

"Unlimited Kleenex. I'm talking two-ply, baby!"

/R.I.P. Phil


*shakes tiny fist*
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The howls of agony from Utah will echo down the halls of power.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Persnickety: People pay for Pornhub?


Yes, but sort of like how YouTube has YouTube Red (is that still a thing?).  Anyhow, I think a PH membership gets you access to more content, and PH has a whole network/community of users and pros that host their content there.  Sort of like how on YT, you might follow a particular creator for their free content, but also get additional stuff by paying to their Patreon; with PH, the payment aspect to creators is handled through the site instead of a third party.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: scanman61: Monty_Zoncolan: ...and that's how Tom Selleck, Joe Namath, Larry King and the Sham-Wow guy all rose to the top of the 'views' rankings on Pornhub... Now if you kids'll get some sleep, why, tomorrow I'll tell you how Honda revolutionized the 'personal massager' industry.

Hitachi, not Honda

I dunno; your mamma might need a 4-cylinder massager...


See?
:)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Resident Muslim: Funny how most of the comments above are talking about workarounds and alternatives instead of condemning or just wondering what the "unlawful content" was.

/I'm guessing underage followed by a distant beastiality followed by a distant actual rape/snuff films

We've been talking about those thing in multiple PH threads for the last week since the NYT article dropped.


I must have missed that.
So what was the unlawful bit?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: GardenWeasel: Resident Muslim: Funny how most of the comments above are talking about workarounds and alternatives instead of condemning or just wondering what the "unlawful content" was.

/I'm guessing underage followed by a distant beastiality followed by a distant actual rape/snuff films

We've been talking about those thing in multiple PH threads for the last week since the NYT article dropped.

I must have missed that.
So what was the unlawful bit?


Ok, just googled it.
Child abuse and rape.

-.-
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So...why are these companies cutting ties? I imagine Pornhub almost certainly deleted the content and sent every scrap of data they had about the people who uploaded it to the FBI, and will very likely close whatever workarounds the sick farks exploited to get that shiat uploaded without being noticed.

Oh, right. Because America's financial institutions are run by stuffy, puritanical farkwits looking for any excuse to screw over sex work.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: Ahh yes, I've always wanted to watch a "12 Guy Interracial BBC Gangbang.  Sponsored by HeadOn: Apply directly to the forehead."


Worse, could have been sponsored by the *actual* BBC
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: So...why are these companies cutting ties? I imagine Pornhub almost certainly deleted the content and sent every scrap of data they had about the people who uploaded it to the FBI, and will very likely close whatever workarounds the sick farks exploited to get that shiat uploaded without being noticed.

Oh, right. Because America's financial institutions are run by stuffy, puritanical farkwits looking for any excuse to screw over sex work.


Or, they can only reach climax by exercising power over others.  Power corrupts.  Every time a politician or CEO does something that is clearly only for power, it is because that is the only way they can get an erection.  Even the female politicians and CEOs.  The mastercard CEO is just envious that others are able to get an erection, so they are doing what they can to stop others, while on the phone with their spouse to lube up this evening, because they are rock hard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, this is the beginning of the end of PH and Porn in general on the internet.
Meh.
That step sister crap was getting tired.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.