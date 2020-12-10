 Skip to content
(BBC)   Bus driver literally goes the extra mile to help a woman keep her 30 minute appointment to visit her mother in a care home   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in America, he would be fired for costing the extra mile in gas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good man.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just the right thing to do"...remember when that was a compelling argument on both sides of the political aisle?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forcibly isolating elderly people from their families is probably the cruelest thing I can think of. It's beyond sad how lonely these people are ... facing the end of their lives confined to a small quarters. It's just really cruel and terrible.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Forcibly isolating elderly people from their families is probably the cruelest thing I can think of. It's beyond sad how lonely these people are ... facing the end of their lives confined to a small quarters. It's just really cruel and terrible.


What do you think happens when they're dying from Covid in a hospital?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drsewell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My grandfather was a bus driver in England.  It would have never crossed his mind not to help someone.  The upside of having a grandfather as a bus driver is that I never remember paying for a bus.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. Made my day. Bus drivers can be good people.
CSB I was Staying on the outside of Milan and got on the wrong bus back to my hotel from downtown. Right number wrong letter. Got to end of line every one gets off. Bus driver comes back to ask me what the hell im doing I presume. I shrugged. Fortunately I had the business card for my hotel. He waived me down and headed back into the city and showed me my stop.
/CSB
 
untoldforce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It seems that the bus companies in the UK are staffed with actual humans. Even the execs seem to have empathy. I'm impressed.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My freshman year of college having never dealt with public transit before, I misread a bus schedule. I thought I could get a bus at 9:45, but it was a holiday so they had stopped at 9. I flagged down an Out of Service bus and asked why the bus was late. He was apologetic, but said no more buses until the morning.

This is before cell phones, I had no credit card, and was 5+ miles from campus in a strange city with no map.

He came back in his car with his wife (to make me feel safe) and gave me a ride back to campus.  I wish I knew who he was because I'd send him a Christmas gift every year.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Here in America, he would be fired for costing the extra mile in gas.


Well, I agree you'd get fired but I expect it would be some BS about liability and insurance.
 
