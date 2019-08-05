 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Want to work in Iowa? You gotta get the Rona vaccine   (who13.com)
    Smallpox, Vaccination, Vaccine, DES MOINES, insurance company, Public Health, strong case, COVID-19 vaccine  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweet! We're gonna have a 50% unemployment rate.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our rednecks will take this to court.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's at will employment for you.  This was making the rounds on local news in Denver early last week.  Definitely another thing that will stress that urban/rural divide here.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess in the USA, where employees give urine samples to their managers, this kind of invasion of privacy is considered status quo. I guess? Is that the theory behind it?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to work in Iowa, let alone live there?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In b4 "never in the history of OUR GREAT NATION have people been FORCED to vaccinate!!!1"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.


And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mah freedumz!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drake University Law School Associate Professor Denise Hill said

Think of this question as final exam @ a local law school.... :-)
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: In b4 "never in the history of OUR GREAT NATION have people been FORCED to vaccinate!!!1"
[Fark user image 425x301]


That was a good law.  The personal belief excuse can no longer be used by people who get their medical advice from a woman best known for her willingness to show her boobs.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?


"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: where employees give urine samples to their managers


I'm pretty sure this has never happened.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Kim will do what's best for Iowa.

After she does anything at all, that is.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Public Health could delegate to local authorities the powers to mandate in that case smallpox vaccines, and they even had criminal fines or imprisonment for those who weren't in compliance"

The article doesn't even get it right. Imprisonment was never an issue in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The choice was either vaccinate or pay a fine, and the Supreme Court upheld the fine.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say there would be few companies that actually put that policy into place right away.

You take meat processing plants, for instance, the rednecks wouldn't care if the Mexicans were forced to get a shot. But woe be to some poor owner of a bowling alley who wants the shoe attendant to be immunized.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"


Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Bennie Crabtree: where employees give urine samples to their managers

I'm pretty sure this has never happened.


I have a bad feeling Bennie's company wasn't actually doing any drug testing and Bennie's manager was just a weirdo.  Did he demand it be submitted in a mason jar?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.


You give a shiat about workers rights, don't you?  What else do you want your employer to be able to dictate you do?  Have you shiatheels already forgot about places like Hobby Lobby and what they can demand you do?  Let's give Hobby Lobby more power.  That's what you're saying when you  spew that "freedumbd" derp.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hope that employers would take vaccine availability into consideration when implementing vaccination requirements.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: In b4 "never in the history of OUR GREAT NATION have people been FORCED to vaccinate!!!1"
[Fark user image image 425x301]


What does California have to do with Iowa?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.


It's almost like it's being rapidly spread because most people who have it don't have any symptoms.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Omnidirectional Punching: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.

You give a shiat about workers rights, don't you?  What else do you want your employer to be able to dictate you do?  Have you shiatheels already forgot about places like Hobby Lobby and what they can demand you do?  Let's give Hobby Lobby more power.  That's what you're saying when you  spew that "freedumbd" derp.


Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: UltimaCS: Bennie Crabtree: where employees give urine samples to their managers

I'm pretty sure this has never happened.

I have a bad feeling Bennie's company wasn't actually doing any drug testing and Bennie's manager was just a weirdo.  Did he demand it be submitted in a mason jar?


Isnt that a big complaints from the USA? That low level employees are required to get drug tests in several states? Here is the ACLU on workpalce drug testing. Here is a cleaning company talking about ten million wokrplace drug tests in 2016. Here is Forbes bizarrely, inexplicably, claiming that in 2019, workplace drug testing basically has stopped (it hasn't).

In the USA, millions of workers not only ahve to give drug tests on a regular schedule, but they are observed by management or security to deter tampering.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?


You like living in a civilized society, I assume?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.


For women with polycystic ovary syndrome, it certainly does. But for that, the employer gets to say "You might be using that birth control for BIRTH CONTROL, so we shouldn't have to pay for it for an otherwise legitimate medical issue because we think you and your doctor are probably lying about your medical condition. You whore."
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all the weed smokers, coke sniffers, and binge drinkers who post "Government Aid checks should come with a drug test" on their Facebook timelines should have no problem at all with this.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which doctors are saying this? How could they come up with a number like that if we don't have any information about how much the vaccine actually reduces transmission of the virus?

There continues to be a lot of bad information put out to the public.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.


But it's legal to imprison about 120,000 Japanese Americans
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gosh, if you had a strong Union, you might have been able to negotiate something.

But you don't, so line up for your Marks of the Beast.
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?


I want my employer to have the power to prevent me having to work with someone who is unwilling to take a simple measure to protect me from a deadly disease.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.


You're saying the 1918 influenza pandemic didn't happen?
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

You like living in a civilized society, I assume?


I think he's American.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see that now our "free market conservatives" want to force business people to employ plague rats, even against their desire to do so.
I guess it's only okay to choose not to hire someone if they are brown skinned or gay or something Republican Jesus doesn't like.
Refuse to hire a gay? Religious freedom!
Refuse to hire a disease spreading homcidal plague rat? OH, noes! Deescriminations!!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.


By the time we know you are sick the vaccine is useless and you've already infected dozens of people.  Your personal rights do not extend to killing me.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Omnidirectional Punching: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.

You give a shiat about workers rights, don't you?  What else do you want your employer to be able to dictate you do?  Have you shiatheels already forgot about places like Hobby Lobby and what they can demand you do?  Let's give Hobby Lobby more power.  That's what you're saying when you  spew that "freedumbd" derp.

Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.


I'm guessing you don't have a uterus. You've never had a period? Never had cramps so severe you can't stand up? Yeah, thing is, birth control can mitigate that. A lot of women use it specifically for that reason.

I'm guessing you don't know what PCOS is. You don't understand that hormonal treatments like birth control (perhaps the most commonly used treatment in the US for PCOS) are keeping PCOS from turning into aggressive uterine cancer. Not to mention keeping a lot of other very painful, embarrassing symptoms in check. 

I'm guessing you don't have a goddamn clue what you're talking about. So shut the fark up, Donny, you're out of your element!
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.


Never before has the USA seen a disease that is 50% asymptomatic and airborne.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: UltimaCS: Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.

For women with polycystic ovary syndrome, it certainly does. But for that, the employer gets to say "You might be using that birth control for BIRTH CONTROL, so we shouldn't have to pay for it for an otherwise legitimate medical issue because we think you and your doctor are probably lying about your medical condition. You whore."


Today is "ignore the qualifier" day. The point was that some employer health requirements are good (vaccines) and some are bad (Hobby Lobby) and that we can have one without supporting the other.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Omnidirectional Punching: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.

You give a shiat about workers rights, don't you?  What else do you want your employer to be able to dictate you do?  Have you shiatheels already forgot about places like Hobby Lobby and what they can demand you do?  Let's give Hobby Lobby more power.  That's what you're saying when you  spew that "freedumbd" derp.

Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.

I'm guessing you don't have a uterus. You've never had a period? Never had cramps so severe you can't stand up? Yeah, thing is, birth control can mitigate that. A lot of women use it specifically for that reason.

I'm guessing you don't know what PCOS is. You don't understand that hormonal treatments like birth control (perhaps the most commonly used treatment in the US for PCOS) are keeping PCOS from turning into aggressive uterine cancer. Not to mention keeping a lot of other very painful, embarrassing symptoms in check. 

I'm guessing you don't have a goddamn clue what you're talking about. So shut the fark up, Donny, you're out of your element!


I knew someone who had cramps so bad she couldn't walk and was put on hormonal treatment, which was exactly the same as birth control.  While on an overnight trip with her high school, the teacher publicly shamed her when she gave gave her the daily dose (students weren't allowed to hold their own prescriptions), "here's your birth control".  There was not enough of a shiatstorm because that teacher remained employed and continued to be a complete c*nt.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Omnidirectional Punching: Jeebus Saves: freddyV: Our rednecks will take this to court.

And they should.  How much power do you want your employer to have over you?

"You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

You farking moron.

You give a shiat about workers rights, don't you?  What else do you want your employer to be able to dictate you do?  Have you shiatheels already forgot about places like Hobby Lobby and what they can demand you do?  Let's give Hobby Lobby more power.  That's what you're saying when you  spew that "freedumbd" derp.

Birth control has zero effect on your coworker's health.


Seems like you don't realize how okaying this opens the door for employers to dictate other things.
 
Ladyofthenorth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is taking vaccine if you are able to do (lets take a good look at side effects for people, that's prudent) a good thing?  Yes, it is, just like making sure you and your children are vaccinated.

However I am very Leary of having anyone, employer, gov, anyone make it a condition of the right to work that you inject yourself with something.  Now from all accounts this vaccine is good, great even.

But it is tweaking about the force issue.

JMOP
 
Todd300
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: we don't have any information about how much the vaccine actually reduces transmission of the virus?


Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Seems like you don't realize how okaying this opens the door for employers to dictate other things.


It doesn't. The Hobby Lobby ruling also didn't have any relation to vaccine requirements.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Todd300: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: we don't have any information about how much the vaccine actually reduces transmission of the virus?

Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.


Elaborate...
 
Todd300
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Todd300: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: we don't have any information about how much the vaccine actually reduces transmission of the virus?

Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.

Elaborate...


No. You made the assumption, prove it.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ladyofthenorth: Is taking vaccine if you are able to do (lets take a good look at side effects for people, that's prudent) a good thing?  Yes, it is, just like making sure you and your children are vaccinated.

However I am very Leary of having anyone, employer, gov, anyone make it a condition of the right to work that you inject yourself with something.  Now from all accounts this vaccine is good, great even.

But it is tweaking about the force issue.

JMOP


I have a right but to be exposed to a deadly pathogen. That right exceeds your right to do what you damn well wish while at work. It's as simple as that. We have conflicting rights all the time, sometimes it's bleedingly obvious which takes precedence. In this case it certainly is, go find a job that doesn't mind your  ignorant arse being infected and spreading it.

/Not meant at you specifically, just the argument
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are only two basic human rights - the right to do as one chooses, and the right to be left alone.
When rights come into conflict, as they often do, the right to be left alone supersedes the right to do as one chooses.
My right to be left alone by your plague exceeds your right to spread said disease because it's convenient for you.
Sorry.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Todd300: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Todd300: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: we don't have any information about how much the vaccine actually reduces transmission of the virus?

Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.

Elaborate...

No. You made the assumption, prove it.


You want me to prove a negative? My statement is that we don't have any information on how much the Pfizer (or Moderna) vaccines will reduce transmission. Which is true. If you have the data, feel free to produce it.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freddyV: mrmopar5287: Omnidirectional Punching: "You cannot infringe on my liberties! I have a RIGHT to infect others in the workplace of my choosing!"

Sure, if you actually had an infectious disease, this would be an issue.

However, the issue is whether people who are not sick can be forced to quarantine or otherwise be isolated from society. Never before in the history of the country have people who ARE. NOT. SICK. been excluded from society or forcibly quarantined.

But it's legal to imprison about 120,000 Japanese Americans


Who's doing this?  Have you called the police?
 
