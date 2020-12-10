 Skip to content
(Journal Inquirer)   Mailing back your GPS ankle bracelet to your probation office might be a good way to thumb your nose at them, but you may wish to think your cunning plan all the way through first   (journalinquirer.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
236 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 8:52 PM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
namely by removing his court-ordered GPS bracelet and mailing it to the Office of Probation.

Make sure you get a receipt or they'll keep billing you for the GPS monitor.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why when you mail back your ankle bracelet, you don't put your return address on the envelope.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope Biden is taking notes and only sends his ortho boot disguise back.  Qanon assured me that it's just a matter of time before he's arrested.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I hope Biden is taking notes and only sends his ortho boot disguise back.  Qanon assured me that it's just a matter of time before he's arrested.


Like all of their other predictions, they'll just say that it happened in secret.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ladies, I'm guessing he's available!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LOL. They seized 21 guns. Then found out he was lying and found 15 more, "some" unregistered, 1 of them stolen. Then they slapped a bracelet on him and told him to have a nice day.

Don't get me wrong, cash bail is bullshiat - but the above makes the "white or black?" game pretty easy.
 
