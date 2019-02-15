 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(wvnews.com)   Weston Friends of Ferals & Strays reaches goal of 500 community cats fixed, just in time for Caturday   (wvnews.com) divider line
480
    More: Caturday, Cat, population of stray cats, Neutering, Humane society, numerous stray cats, Castration, Humane Society of the United States, Googol  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 12 Dec 2020 at 8:00 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



480 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to Purrsday everbuddy!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cosmic Creepers claims my pillow as soon as I get out of bed in the morning
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Seconds Before Disaster"
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Welcome to Purrsday everbuddy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shamelessly stolen from an earlier thread about a poor lady requesting debt relief from the Nevada Covid lockdown rules.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]


good to see you
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a stray cat that we plan to adopt soon. She's getting more comfortable with us every day and allows us to pet her but she's not too fond of us trying to pick her up yet.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 800x716]

This is a stray cat that we plan to adopt soon. She's getting more comfortable with us every day and allows us to pet her but she's not too fond of us trying to pick her up yet.


What a sweetie!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ Morchella. What's the kitty's name?
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone advise why unable to locate WoofDay?   Thought knew where to look, obviously not.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

fetched 2.15.2019, Zero Clue who by ....
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 425x318]

Cosmic Creepers claims my pillow as soon as I get out of bed in the morning


YOUR pillow? LOL :-)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Everyone - This is your weekly reminder - You're wonderful, just as you are. You're strong enough to survive. We're all in this together. If you need help, we're here for you. Reach out, and there is a whole community waiting to help. You don't have to post here. You can email one of us directly. And we won't "out" you. This is about helping one another.

I know the holiday season can be stressful to everyone. It's ok. That is why we are here. Post or email directly. Your info is kept confidential.

In times like these, it's easy to lose faith, or feel alone. You aren't. People care and want to help.

Right now, we're offering:
* Pet food
* Human food
* Advice (cars, HVAC, computers, that I see, in addition to pet)
* Resume help
* Research
* Proofreading
* Friendly ears
If you're going to struggle to stay warm or fed - reach out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ Morchella. What's the kitty's name?


Not named yet. I've called her Dottie because she has two spots/dots of orange.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 800x716]

This is a stray cat that we plan to adopt soon. She's getting more comfortable with us every day and allows us to pet her but she's not too fond of us trying to pick her up yet.


Handsome kitty with a glorious winter coat!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 800x716]

This is a stray cat that we plan to adopt soon. She's getting more comfortable with us every day and allows us to pet her but she's not too fond of us trying to pick her up yet.


She's lovely...congrats!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: Anyone advise why unable to locate WoofDay?   Thought knew where to look, obviously not.[i.imgur.com image 345x500]
fetched 2.15.2019, Zero Clue who by ....


Woofday link
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: Anyone advise why unable to locate WoofDay?   Thought knew where to look, obviously not.[i.imgur.com image 345x500]
fetched 2.15.2019, Zero Clue who by ....


Try this.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1104383​2​/Reunited-it-feels-so-good!-Lola-is-ba​ck-with-her-owners-after-going-missing​-3-long-years-ago-while-they-were-on-a​-trip-to-Chicago-Please-help-them-cele​brate-this-Woofday-Wetnose-Wednesday-w​video-of-reunion
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: laulaja: Anyone advise why unable to locate WoofDay?   Thought knew where to look, obviously not.[i.imgur.com image 345x500]
fetched 2.15.2019, Zero Clue who by ....

Try this.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11043832​/Reunited-it-feels-so-good!-Lola-is-ba​ck-with-her-owners-after-going-missing​-3-long-years-ago-while-they-were-on-a​-trip-to-Chicago-Please-help-them-cele​brate-this-Woofday-Wetnose-Wednesday-w​video-of-reunion


HAH!!!  22 seconds!!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Mitch Taylor's Bro: laulaja: Anyone advise why unable to locate WoofDay?   Thought knew where to look, obviously not.[i.imgur.com image 345x500]
fetched 2.15.2019, Zero Clue who by ....

Try this.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11043832​/Reunited-it-feels-so-good!-Lola-is-ba​ck-with-her-owners-after-going-missing​-3-long-years-ago-while-they-were-on-a​-trip-to-Chicago-Please-help-them-cele​brate-this-Woofday-Wetnose-Wednesday-w​video-of-reunion

HAH!!!  22 seconds!!!!


That's what I get for stopping to check my link before posting :P
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I found this face down in the bathtub yesterday.  It's a stuffed cat that was on top of a 7 ' tall bookshelf.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Desi
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Cosmic Creepers claims my pillow as soon as I get out of bed in the morning


Cosmic Creepers?
Did the cat come with that name? 😜
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

UNC_Samurai: [Fark user image image 425x566]
"Seconds Before Disaster"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Same title, different models and pose
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Its been a week here at work, my opposite number really does find new and creative ways to screw things up. I swear next week on our phone meeting the rage might have to come out.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just glad it is almost over and I can see my family this weekend, masked up at a safe distance for about 30 minutes. Stupid virus.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks for the link, subby, and happy purrsday to all.

Some years ago using a $300 donation as a horn I was able to get the attention of the local ASPCA to offer our small town a free spay/neuter day. Turn out was better than I'd hoped (was pretty sure nobody would come at all).

Those nice professionals in their big pink bus/clinic saw to nearly 40 cats, most of them "known" by neighbors who went out of their way to make sure that stray they'd been feeding was freed from future littering.

We had a weird block babysitting party the night before, checking traps and fretting over cats in traps and, at the end of the day, most folks went from "not mine but, yeah, I put out food" to "okay, mine now" (we also confirmed how opportunistic cats are, lol. "You call him George and feed him every morning? We've been calling him Mr Chow and he eats here every night!")

I was one. Miss Pearl passed two years ago but the kits we scooped up with her are, right now, lying on the furniture and cherished for their unique (and sometimes incomprehensible) selves.

If you can't adopt, donating to those groups that trap/neuter/release or offer free "fix" events is also an act of love and good stewardship.

You all have a lovely weekend :)

ps  I know most of you here know all this but subby's link brought the above to mind. Thanks again!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack's Mom. Still trying to get her comfortable near me
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Cosmic Creepers claims my pillow as soon as I get out of bed in the morning

Cosmic Creepers?
Did the cat come with that name? 😜


Nope. I do believe in giving animals ridiculous names

/favorite movie as a kid
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I found this face down in the bathtub yesterday.  It's a stuffed cat that was on top of a 7 ' tall bookshelf.
[Fark user image 800x450]

/Desi


*WAS*
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Crap. I just heard from my Aunt in Portland. She took in my Mom's cat Gabby a few years ago when my step-dad went into assisted living care. Gabby crossed the bridge yesterday with an at-home vet assist. Aunt said she was having problems eating and drinking.....something to do with her throat. She got my gift for Gabby the same day. :(
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ArkAngel: Otera: ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Cosmic Creepers claims my pillow as soon as I get out of bed in the morning

Cosmic Creepers?
Did the cat come with that name? 😜

Nope. I do believe in giving animals ridiculous names

/favorite movie as a kid


Also a big fan. Underappreciated movie.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Crap. I just heard from my Aunt in Portland. She took in my Mom's cat Gabby a few years ago when my step-dad went into assisted living care. Gabby crossed the bridge yesterday with an at-home vet assist. Aunt said she was having problems eating and drinking.....something to do with her throat. She got my gift for Gabby the same day. :(


That hurts. Sorry for Gabby crossing the Bridge. But she was obviously sent with love. Now Gabby can warm your mom's lap again.
 
Displayed 50 of 480 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.