(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Monkeys say cocoNUTS to you Publix   (wfla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd pay extra for a coconut picked by a Monkey. I mean you had QR code on the coconut and see the monkey actually picking it that would be a value added bonus.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I'd pay extra for a coconut picked by a Monkey. I mean you had QR code on the coconut and see the monkey actually picking it that would be a value added bonus.


There would likely be an even bigger market for that, too.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only saw a monkey with purple hair ... uncool, Subby.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boards of Canada - Everything You Do is a Balloon
Youtube dQEmaj9C6ko
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  That's powerfully symbolic of... something.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a bad idea.
 
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

special20: optikeye: I'd pay extra for a coconut picked by a Monkey. I mean you had QR code on the coconut and see the monkey actually picking it that would be a value added bonus.

There would likely be an even bigger market for that, too.


Yeah...and they could have patricual monkey's you could sponsor. With their own websites profile...like this coconut was picked with pride by little bitey.

Sometimes in areas with high Monkey populations they take to crime. And steal things.
And then trade the items for Food.
Monkeys Steal People's Belongings to Trade for Food
Youtube ovpsuyRanw8


With good honest work rewards we could stop this behavior.
Because letting them continue only encourages Felonious Monks.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 659x703]


Spoons..? Is that a new Spielberg re-edit?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now they will make kids do coconut harvesting
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Milk from coconuts picked by abused monkeys doesn't belong on grocery shelves any more than monkeys belong on those chains,"

I totally read "chains" as "shelves". So why can't you buy a monkey at Publix anyway? Is this a free country or not?
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This just might be a first but I actually agree with PETA on this, using monkeys as slave labor is only slightly less despicable than doing it to humans.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: This just might be a first but I actually agree with PETA on this, using monkeys as slave labor is only slightly less despicable than doing it to humans.


Pffft... The work for peanuts.
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some see a problem

But here is the solution.

cf.ltkcdn.netView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is no need to parody PETA.  They do it on their own quite well.

NPR: "There is no evidence this is happening"...but then implies that everyone should be offended just in case.

Looks like David Brin may be right.  Perpetual righteous indignation should be considered a mental illness.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In this world gone mad, we won't spank the monkey, but the monkey will spank us.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've got a lovely bunch of coconuts (Merv Griffin)
Youtube nf670orHKcA
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IgG4: Now they will make kids do coconut harvesting


My brother's wife was a harvester for her families coconut farm until she moved to the city to work in a factory.
 
