(CNN)   Just a spoon full of sugar helps the microchip go down, in the most delightful way   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Polio vaccine, Vaccine, Robert B. Sherman, Vaccination, Walt Disney, oral polio vaccine, Robert Sherman, Richard M. Sherman  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Supercalifragilisticketoacidosis!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would they need to inject a tracker when everyone has a cellphone?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Why would they need to inject a tracker when everyone has a cellphone?


So that Soros can watch me poop.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Administer the shot to the patient while they're freebasing cocaine?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute. A song about manipulating the naive.
How appropriate.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd be first in line for a nano-chipped vaccine.   Just the idea that "they" would spend so much money and time to make a functioning chip that would fit through a syringe, and make hundreds of millions of them, to track me of all people ... well, it fills my meaningless, obscure life with pride and purpose.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Cute. A song about manipulating the naive.
How appropriate.


lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought it was instructions on how to make an old fashion.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On a lump of sugar is how I received the Polio vaccine ..As a kid I remember visiting childhood friends , some who had relatives in Iron Lungs  , others who had to wear leg braces ..I also collected funds for the March of Dimes ..
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A SPOONFUL OF CLOROX - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
Youtube DPDPzbLFeP4

Randy Rainbow did it better.
 
wantingout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mmm that's some good pro-vaccine propaganda, CNN!
 
