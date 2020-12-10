 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Chicago Trib)   Even Alexa cannot find the canned coconut milk   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Grocery store, Amazon.com, Supermarket, Bell pepper, Milk, Safeway Inc., Point of sale, Delicatessen  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 8:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dear Stop & Shop (and I assume Giant too):

For the love of all that's good and holy, STOP TELLING ME ABOUT COJITO! I don't like coconut, so NO I will not like it! And while you're at it, stop taking Goya's money.

\may have spent far too much time in S&S's lately
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one hell of an advertisement.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird to see this headline. I just finished dinner, a chicken curry dish prepared with canned coconut milk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are all Whole Foods going to be rebranded to Amazon Fresh?
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alexa, where can I find the biggest melons?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was pleasantly surprised that this wasn't our semi-annual "things doctors have found lodged in people's orifices" thread.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Dear Stop & Shop (and I assume Giant too):

For the love of all that's good and holy, STOP TELLING ME ABOUT COJITO! I don't like coconut, so NO I will not like it! And while you're at it, stop taking Goya's money.

\may have spent far too much time in S&S's lately


Not sure if this will make you feel any better or not, but Giant hasn't said squat to me about cojitos.  Had to look up what they were.  That's plain up obnoxious.
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fark everything about this Pandemic creating an easy way for screwing the American people and redesigning the economy with the illusion that it's for your safety and destroying small businesses. I would pop a cork for an article about Bezos and Trump shot in front of their dogs. Do they have dogs? Get them dogs.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Try Tescos, subby. I got 2 cans delivered this week.

Thai green curry FTW.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At first I thought "This sounds pretty cool--why the FAIL tag?" Then I read the last part about the handles on both bags breaking. Yep. Subby got it right.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jmswentzel: fark everything about this Pandemic creating an easy way for screwing the American people and redesigning the economy with the illusion that it's for your safety and destroying small businesses. I would pop a cork for an article about Bezos and Trump shot in front of their dogs. Do they have dogs? Get them dogs.


Trump's are named Rudy and Bill.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.