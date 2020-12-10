 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   SCOTUS rules no statute of limitations means no statute of limitations   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about no statutes of limitation on white collar crimes?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the U.S. military can prosecute sexual assault offenses committed between 1986 and 2006 under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) because no statute of limitations applies to rapes committed during that time.

Writing for a unanimous court, Justice Samuel Alito's opinion reverses three prior rulings issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces (CAAF) which held that the five-year statute of limitations for prosecuting former service members Michael Briggs, Richard Collins and Humphrey Daniels III had lapsed by the time their prosecutions commenced-setting aside their convictions.

Hang on, I gotta pick my jaw up from off the floor.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the U.S. military can prosecute sexual assault offenses committed between 1986 and 2006 under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) because no statute of limitations applies to rapes committed during that time.

Writing for a unanimous court, Justice Samuel Alito's opinion reverses three prior rulings issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces (CAAF) which held that the five-year statute of limitations for prosecuting former service members Michael Briggs, Richard Collins and Humphrey Daniels III had lapsed by the time their prosecutions commenced-setting aside their convictions.

Hang on, I gotta pick my jaw up from off the floor.


Why are you surprised?  The conservative side is always up for more government and/or punishment.  The liberal side, being mostly female, is definitely not going to think lightly about rape.  I would be picking my jaw up if anyone had dissented.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: What about no statutes of limitation on white collar crimes?


You do realize of course that those wearing "white collars" are those who write the the law no?

I'll leave you to draw your own conclusions.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, 8 people completely ignore Coker v. Georgia. That's interesting.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, 8 people completely ignore Coker v. Georgia. That's interesting.


Maybe you'd like to explain what you think the relevance of a case that argued whether the death penalty is considered cruel and unusual for rapists has to do with this one, which looks at whether Military Discipline law has a statue of limitations?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, 8 people completely ignore Coker v. Georgia. That's interesting.


Actually, don't mind me. I didn't read that properly.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
no means no
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Why are you surprised?  The conservative side is always up for more government and/or punishment.


Because Republicans are generally pro-rape.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder how Justice Havabrew voted
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaytkay: cherryl taggart: Why are you surprised?  The conservative side is always up for more government and/or punishment.

Because Republicans are generally pro-rape.


Just ask Lincoln.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Wonder how Justice Havabrew voted


It was unanimous, so you already know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Maybe you'd like to explain what you think the relevance of a case that argued whether the death penalty is considered cruel and unusual for rapists has to do with this one, which looks at whether Military Discipline law has a statue of limitations?


Gladly.

In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled in Coker v. Georgia that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman was grossly disproportionate and excessive punishment, and therefore unconstitutional under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution. In 1986, Congress amended the UMCJ to included "crimes punishable by death" to a short list of crimes that have no statute of limitations; all other felonies had a 5-year statute of limitation.

Congress knew for about 9 years that rape was not a crime "punishable by death" because Coker v. Georgia prohibits that. Still, they put it on a short list of crimes that they deemed to have no statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court now twists legalese to state that a crime is both "punishable by death" [on paper] and thus has no statute of limitations, and simultaneously can never be punishable by death because of the ruling in Coker v. Georgia.

8 people basically said "This crime is on this list on those with no statute of limitations even though the criteria for inclusion on that list is a punishment that can never be enforced."

For any regular person with common sense, this is absolutely ridiculous.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just surprised the military prosecuted anybody for rape. Generally, they have a "don't ask or tell" policy regarding sexual assault in the military.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What about no statutes of limitation on white collar crimes?


That's ridiculous. The current statue of limitations that expires after half a picosecond* is working just fine**

*unless you farked over someone wealthier
**for white collar criminals.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: agent00pi: Maybe you'd like to explain what you think the relevance of a case that argued whether the death penalty is considered cruel and unusual for rapists has to do with this one, which looks at whether Military Discipline law has a statue of limitations?

Gladly.

In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled in Coker v. Georgia that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman was grossly disproportionate and excessive punishment, and therefore unconstitutional under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution. In 1986, Congress amended the UMCJ to included "crimes punishable by death" to a short list of crimes that have no statute of limitations; all other felonies had a 5-year statute of limitation.

Congress knew for about 9 years that rape was not a crime "punishable by death" because Coker v. Georgia prohibits that. Still, they put it on a short list of crimes that they deemed to have no statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court now twists legalese to state that a crime is both "punishable by death" [on paper] and thus has no statute of limitations, and simultaneously can never be punishable by death because of the ruling in Coker v. Georgia.

8 people basically said "This crime is on this list on those with no statute of limitations even though the criteria for inclusion on that list is a punishment that can never be enforced."

For any regular person with common sense, this is absolutely ridiculous.


Except that Civilian and Military are two different sets of laws, and the Military has always be strict and harsh. You can still be executed for Desertion during Wartime.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: cherryl taggart: Why are you surprised?  The conservative side is always up for more government and/or punishment.

Because Republicans are generally pro-rape.


Their not pro rape. They just don't ever see an actual case of it.
🙄
Basically it has to be their 13 year old daughter with a non White.
🙄
Then it's rape.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: cherryl taggart: Why are you surprised?  The conservative side is always up for more government and/or punishment.

Because Republicans are generally pro-rape.


They're pro-"anything a rich person can get away with", really.  The core of Conservativism is a belief in natural hierarchies of people.  Some animals are more equal than others, in essence.  Those "more equal", "better class" of people get to pretty much do as they please.

If anything, it's grown more repugnant since open class structures like hereditary aristocracy, ethnically-based chattel slavery, feudalism, and other outright caste systems have fallen out of favor in the West.  Now they get to adjust the rules for who is "better" and who is "lesser" freely to suit themselves, without it really looking like they're doing so.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: no means no


It's just that simple At least it should be.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: agent00pi: Maybe you'd like to explain what you think the relevance of a case that argued whether the death penalty is considered cruel and unusual for rapists has to do with this one, which looks at whether Military Discipline law has a statue of limitations?

Gladly.

In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled in Coker v. Georgia that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman was grossly disproportionate and excessive punishment, and therefore unconstitutional under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution. In 1986, Congress amended the UMCJ to included "crimes punishable by death" to a short list of crimes that have no statute of limitations; all other felonies had a 5-year statute of limitation.

Congress knew for about 9 years that rape was not a crime "punishable by death" because Coker v. Georgia prohibits that. Still, they put it on a short list of crimes that they deemed to have no statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court now twists legalese to state that a crime is both "punishable by death" [on paper] and thus has no statute of limitations, and simultaneously can never be punishable by death because of the ruling in Coker v. Georgia.

8 people basically said "This crime is on this list on those with no statute of limitations even though the criteria for inclusion on that list is a punishment that can never be enforced."

For any regular person with common sense, this is absolutely ridiculous.


Really? I'm 47. The United States has more than once had very circular thinking along these lines I guess you haven't been paying attention?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of what a Statue of Limitations might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Billy Liar: Wonder how Justice Havabrew voted

It was unanimous, so you already know.


I was thinking that maybe he abstained, but I guess that's unlikely
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: mrmopar5287: agent00pi: Maybe you'd like to explain what you think the relevance of a case that argued whether the death penalty is considered cruel and unusual for rapists has to do with this one, which looks at whether Military Discipline law has a statue of limitations?

Gladly.

In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled in Coker v. Georgia that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman was grossly disproportionate and excessive punishment, and therefore unconstitutional under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution. In 1986, Congress amended the UMCJ to included "crimes punishable by death" to a short list of crimes that have no statute of limitations; all other felonies had a 5-year statute of limitation.

Congress knew for about 9 years that rape was not a crime "punishable by death" because Coker v. Georgia prohibits that. Still, they put it on a short list of crimes that they deemed to have no statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court now twists legalese to state that a crime is both "punishable by death" [on paper] and thus has no statute of limitations, and simultaneously can never be punishable by death because of the ruling in Coker v. Georgia.

8 people basically said "This crime is on this list on those with no statute of limitations even though the criteria for inclusion on that list is a punishment that can never be enforced."

For any regular person with common sense, this is absolutely ridiculous.

Except that Civilian and Military are two different sets of laws, and the Military has always be strict and harsh. You can still be executed for Desertion during Wartime.


Rereading everything, you're completely wrong. Coker V Georgia would only apply if they were sentenced to death. They weren't. However the statue of limitations does not apply to Crimes that 'Could' be sentenced to death for that time period. Plus Coker V Georgia was ruling on a matter of Civilian Criminal Law. The Uniform Code of Military Justice is Military law.  If you read the article you would have known that SCOTUS did in fact cite Coker V Georgia in their findings. And found that while the death penalty could not be given out for a punishment, it still determined the state of limitations. 

They said that if they had ruled the way you said they should have ruled, they would have farked up entirety if and when the statue of limitations would apply. They ruled on narrow grounds here for the sake of clarifying the law, and if they didn't want to be punished them they should have raped people so fark em.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: MorningBreath: no means no

It's just that simple At least it should be.


It will be that simple, when women have a standard your ground type of law, that let's them kill would be rapist. That way they Can go all Zimmerman on dudes that do stop when they say no.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A look at this issue from a couple years ago
 
Al!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, 8 people completely ignore Coker v. Georgia. That's interesting.


Clearly you didn't read the article. Alito mentions Coker v Georgia specifically at least twice, as related by the article.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: And found that while the death penalty could not be given out for a punishment, it still determined the state of limitations.


That's the absurd, absolutely ridiculous part of the decision.

"The potential penalty determines the statute of limitations."
"But that penalty can never be applied because it's unconstitutional."
"Doesn't matter, it still determines the statute of limitations."

No rational person would think like this. No rational person would say a crime can have an unlimited statute of limitations because it *COULD* result in a death sentence when the court has priorly ruled that such crimes cannot result in a death sentence.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well specifically, that when you're using a definition (in this case, punishable by death), you apply it in the context of the law in which it appears (in this case the UCMJ) not what might happen in a civilian application.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did nothing even remotely close to a UCMJ violation a d never in my life have I ever done anything "rapey".  I do shudder at the idea that after 10 years out of the service, somebody could bring me up on UCMJ charges for anything.
 
Leftbehindandgladofit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's about farking time.
 
