 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(NYPost)   Scary headline: 24-year old woman dies after dropping her iPhone in the bath. Actual story: the phone was PLUGGED IN and charging at the time   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Mobile phone, Electricity, 24-year-old Russian woman, IPod Touch, Life, Olesya Semenova's lifeless body, Last year, Causes of death  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 5:42 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The standard house voltage in Russia is 220v. Combine dirty water and poorly made charger = death.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Russia, plug drains you.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She added that she found Semenova's iPhone 8 in the water - still charging."

A crummy commercial? Nice try Apple.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.angieslist.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Scariest headline: BUT WHO WAS PHONE?!?!?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Semenova's lifeless body was found by her roommate in their apartment in Arkhangelsk

Wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ruudbob: The standard house voltage in Russia is 220v. Combine dirty water and poorly made charger = death.


Utility over safety. The Russian way.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The white rabbit peaked.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Umm... I don't know about Russian iPhone chargers, but in the US, the AC rectifier and DC voltage regulator are in the little cube that plugs into the wall.

The only thing coming down the lightning port... oh shiat, never mind.

/lightning port
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And to think people like DT would so get rid of UL if they could.
Reason 500000 to never let them in the white house again
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Umm... I don't know about Russian iPhone chargers, but in the US, the AC rectifier and DC voltage regulator are in the little cube that plugs into the wall.

The only thing coming down the lightning port... oh shiat, never mind.

/lightning port


In Putin Russia, phone charges YOU!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, any sane charger, like Apple's own or an Anker, would not have killed anyone.

So either the charger itself was dropped in the water, or they bought a cheap charger.  Friends don't let friends use cheap-brand chargers.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Electricity and idiots don't mix.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: The white rabbit peaked.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Rising Ape
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Theoretically, it should be OK as long as you don't drop the charger itself into the bath, since the DC output side of the charger should be isolated from the AC input.

Not that I'd care to bet my life on a theory that the standards were good enough and the charger was actually compliant with them. There's a lot of very dodgy electronics for sale on eBay that get sent directly from China.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ruudbob: The standard house voltage in Russia is 220v.


That hertz a lot.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
EEVblog #388 - Fake Apple USB Charger Teardown
Youtube wi-b9k-0KfE


Teardown of one.

The way they get you is the input from the wall is right next to the ground shield of the usb connector. The ground shield from the cable is the thickest conductor, ironically for safety. All it takes if those connections getting some corrosion, maybe some dirt and moisture in the air, then it can arc over suddenly.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jvl: Yeah, any sane charger, like Apple's own or an Anker, would not have killed anyone.

So either the charger itself was dropped in the water, or they bought a cheap charger.  Friends don't let friends use cheap-brand chargers.


I've had the talk with many young engineers that a 12 volt car battery won't kill you unless you put a lot of effort into it.  They don't believe me.  So, I take a battery, dip my fingers in water, grab the terminals, and scream and flail until they start screaming and flailing even louder.  Then I laugh.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the NYPost hearsaying Russian news.  There's no girl, there's no phone, there's no bathtub.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a reason we have electrical codes in the U.S.   All new outlets within a certain distance of a sink, tub, etc., are required to have ground fault interrupters.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farker Soze: ruudbob: The standard house voltage in Russia is 220v. Combine dirty water and poorly made charger = death.

Utility over safety. The Russian way.


Safety third in Russia, Mike Rowe approved.
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: jvl: Yeah, any sane charger, like Apple's own or an Anker, would not have killed anyone.

So either the charger itself was dropped in the water, or they bought a cheap charger.  Friends don't let friends use cheap-brand chargers.

I've had the talk with many young engineers that a 12 volt car battery won't kill you unless you put a lot of effort into it.  They don't believe me.  So, I take a battery, dip my fingers in water, grab the terminals, and scream and flail until they start screaming and flailing even louder.  Then I laugh.


I took 72 volts DC to the finger once.  That stung quite a bit.  Didn't trip the supplies though, so apparently I pulled less than 2 amps.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.