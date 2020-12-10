 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The problem with starting a social media app for insane conspiracy theorists is that they will invent a conspiracy theory about you and then turn on you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inmates running the asylum
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Bongino is a nut.  This is hilarious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can't decide whether its an insult or a compliment to be called deplorable by their fellow members? MAGAt world problems, yo.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People trust Dan Bongino with their security? Really?

Well... good luck with that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letthemfight.jpg
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fix stupid.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes yes good.

Now release the tape of Rebekah Mercer giving George Soros a blowie while Brian Kemp and Hunter Biden wait their turns.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're fighting over this on Twitter.

That entire thread reeks of impotent rage and flop sweat.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like Fark

/Smidge
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That.....Is....AWESOME

In the purity bubble they are naturally trying to figure out who is purest of all...at least on FB and Twitter they had the normies to hate on and bring them together...now, well, buddy, *someone* gotta be the normie.
 
