 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Guardian)   Culled COVID-19 infected minks, last seen rising from their graves, have now leached into the groundwater to give your Danish a funny taste   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Denmark, Mink, Burial, Fur, Jutland, Fur farming, environmental protection agency, mass graves  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 7:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have burned them or something.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have tried a shiatton of dynamite.


This guy approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.


Cut off their heads, stake through the hearts, THEN burn them.  Just to be sure.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one horrible photo in TFA.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.


Over 11 Million mink is a lot to burn.  All the Nazi camps combined wouldn't be up to the task.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.


The smell of 15 million minks burning would probably require the evacuation of half of Europe.  I once lived in a building in NYC that had a fur vault in the basement.  They had a fire in there one day (extinguished before it spread) and for a few days after I basically felt like cutting my nose off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is how the minkpocalype begins?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seeing a lot of nervous nellies in this thread. It's like that old saying: "you can't make an omelet without incinerating millions of minks. Just, like, a whole shiat-ton of minks."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.

Over 11 Million mink is a lot to burn.  All the Nazi camps combined wouldn't be up to the task.


You'd think a mink industry with 11 minks in the queue would have an effective method of disposal in place.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope you choke on your dead mink juice. Leave the farking mink alone assholes.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.


FTFA: "Unable to incinerate such a large number of dead animals at once..."
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I killed 11 million minks and all I got was this lousy coat.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: derpes_simplex: lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.

Over 11 Million mink is a lot to burn.  All the Nazi camps combined wouldn't be up to the task.

You'd think a mink industry with 11 minks in the queue would have an effective method of disposal in place.


Well sure, the plan is to deal with them in batches.  It all falls apart when you have all 11-15 million become biohazards simultaneously.  50,000 tons of rotting meat.  You can't even store it long enough to build even the most makeshift of crematoriums, and you couldn't build enough of them to process that amount of carcasses in time scales less than months or years.  Burial is all you can realistically do.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell didn't they just make coats out of them?  You're telling me that baby mink fur isn't soft and awesome?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is not my mink-y
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Should have burned them or something.


Done in one
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I did not realize there is still such a market for fur.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And this is how the minkpocalype begins?


There's an outbreak at a mink farm in British Columbia too (animals and workers are infected). No word yet if our version has any interesting genetic mutations.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"My mink farm caught covid and I had to kill 11 million minks and I buried them in mass graves and they're rotting to poison our groundwater."

Any other year: "That is horrifying!!"

2020: "I hate when that happens."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fragMasterFlash: And this is how the minkpocalype begins?

There's an outbreak at a mink farm in British Columbia too (animals and workers are infected). No word yet if our version has any interesting genetic mutations.


The virus RNA doesn't have enough code to duplicate the virus, only enough to hijack the existing cell duplication process in some cells. It may be that when it infects a specific type of cell in mink or bats there is already a bunch of spare DNA floating around that gets merged into the virus RNA and that mutation makes it to the next host.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "...the sites, which have been placed under 24 hour guard..."

I'd officially like to nominate "Guarding the trenches filled with 15 million Mink corpses" as the most emblematic job of 2020.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow that is farking shameful. I don't know what's worse, people that buy mink shiat or people that provide it. They're both horrible and should be laid down with the culled minks
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fragMasterFlash: And this is how the minkpocalype begins?

There's an outbreak at a mink farm in British Columbia too (animals and workers are infected). No word yet if our version has any interesting genetic mutations.


Maybe do the world a favor and send some maskless PETA protesters to that farm?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.