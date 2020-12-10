 Skip to content
 
(Reason Magazine)   Venezuela's prisons are run by prisoners, like Escape from New York and Australia   (reason.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not sure what their grievance is, this sounds like a Libertarian's dream.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah venezuela prisons are hardcore. Heard an interview once from a canadian who ended up in a venezuela prison for dealing drugs... it wasnt nice at all.

Like prisonners had guns. Guards knew it, they just let them have guns.

Once there was a revolt in the prison and the venezuela government just sent a tank in and started mowing down prisonners until they calmed the fark down.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
then why don't they just leave?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: then why don't they just leave?


The guards are around and outside the high walled perimeter.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the future liberals want.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Inside the walls, the prisoners have formed functional, independent societies..."

Free to live a life of religious fulfillment.

Or, as they call it down south of the border, "fulfillamentado".
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's Michael Scofield?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.


So does your mom.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.


Are you trying to stir the pot? Wow!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Communal activities are funded by La Causa, or "The Cause," a tax that the prison's de facto government collects from most inmates to purchase goods that come into the facility. If they don't pay, they are sent to The Church, which acts as both a house of worship and a debtors' prison-within-the-prison.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.

So does your mom.


My mom was a liberal, so checkmate.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: then why don't they just leave?


Guards are on the outside with their guns.  Want to ban their guns as well?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.


Actually. We don't need prisons at all.
🙄
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: dothemath: Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.

So does your mom.

My mom was a liberal, so checkmate.


Ill tell you something you didnt know...so was your dad.

So...frogger.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.

Actually. We don't need prisons at all.
🙄


So with your thinking, you want usa to become a prison?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've seen this one.  They don't all survive.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: then why don't they just leave?


Because they probably are better run than the rest of Venezuela?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is not unique to Venezuela.  The show 'Locked Up Abroad' makes American prisons look like kindergarten.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Not sure what their grievance is, this sounds like a Libertarian's dream.


I have a Libertarian, Liberian, Librarian dream every once in a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's actually about someone building bookshelves and organizing my books for me
//when I start, I find an interesting book and start reading
///thanks JFK and your kids should read good program
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: I've seen this one.  They don't all survive.

[i0.wp.com image 850x526]


I've seen it too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: waxbeans: Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.

Actually. We don't need prisons at all.
🙄

So with your thinking, you want usa to become a prison?


Nope. Tickets for most crime. House arrest for the rest. And death for people too violent to ever have jobs again.
Done.
(Clearly we'd need to make conviction harder. No more just with confession. No more just some random saying: Oh yeah it was that black dude. )
We need to really convict only the guilty and of what they actually did.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ahh, Reason. Showing us the proper way to allocate reasources, amiright?

/s -oblig
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Not sure what their grievance is, this sounds like a Libertarian's dream.


Because the prison isn't fully privatized.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FlyingBacon: waxbeans: Weatherkiss: This is the future liberals want.

Actually. We don't need prisons at all.
🙄

So with your thinking, you want usa to become a prison?

Nope. Tickets for most crime. House arrest for the rest. And death for people too violent to ever have jobs again.
Done.
(Clearly we'd need to make conviction harder. No more just with confession. No more just some random saying: Oh yeah it was that black dude. )
We need to really convict only the guilty and of what they actually did.


You mean like a soical credit system in China?
No speeding tickets, just dock your credit score.  Be good, and if you complain about it, they will take another hit to your score.  Good luck, it's coming.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socia​l​_Credit_System
 
