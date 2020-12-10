 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   6. Do I hear 6 earthquakes in Wichita in the past 2 weeks? Yes? Okay, 7. That's 7 earthquakes in the past 2 weeks. What about 8? Anyone for 8?
Captain Steroid: [i.redd.it image 550x408]


Should say "What the frack is going on here?" Because that would also answer the question.
 
The Count bids 8 earthquakes

/ Ah! Ah! Ah!
 
Took me half a minute with google 'Wichita deep well injection' to find half a dozen articles tying deep well injection of hazardous waste to earthquakes.  They are doing it to themselves.
 
Keeps you in work if you are a lineman.
 
Yeaaah. We've been talking about this one. They've been happening pretty close together geographically as well. New Madrid hasn't spoken in 200 years and Yellowstone is due any century now. It's probably fracking. We're hoping that it's JUST fracking.
 
As falls Wichita, so falls Wichita Falls
 
Oil fields


Oil fields
 
Whole lotta shakin' goin' on!
 
How much fracking is going on there?
 
Maybe they have worms.

Even the crust wants out of Kansas.
 
Even Wichita want out of Kansas
 
I read that the hugest, most biggest volcano thing is sitting under Yo Semite and will basically incinerate half the country, and some of Mexico when it blows up. It's like... a brazillion Mount St. Helens or some such.


I read that the hugest, most biggest volcano thing is sitting under Yo Semite and will basically incinerate half the country, and some of Mexico when it blows up. It's like... a brazillion Mount St. Helens or some such.
 
People train run out of  -hnnnnk- Stubbville.


People train run out of  -hnnnnk- Stubbville.
 
I'm a Los Angeles native...I'm not sure I'd even notice a 2.5, that's like a UPS van driving by the house
 
Earthquake can only improve Kansas as a whole.
Driving from Wichita to Oklahoma City was when I realized just how much freaking grain there is in America.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


They must be getting the earthquakes Oklahoma hasn't been getting. Apparently, we had a small one in NW OK yesterday, but nothing like what we were getting a year or so ago.

I guess the hellmouth moved north. LOL
 
Mole People
Han Dolo: I'm a Los Angeles native...I'm not sure I'd even notice a 2.5, that's like a UPS van driving by the house


We had a 3.7 in New York about 5 years ago. I believe there are pictures from that time. Terrible pictures. Lawn chairs on their sides...

I woke up and things were shaking. I was so terrified that I shut my eyes and passed out from fear. Or fell back asleep. Either works.
 
Past 30 days; All magnitudes:

If you are doing "wastewater injection" (which has nothing to do with fracking, apparently) you deserve all the earthquakes you get, and I hope one of them opens a fissure that swallows you up.
 
There is a fault at Yosemite, but it pushes stuff up (like the Himalayas), not down. The Yellowstone Caldera (the one I think that you are thinking about) is about 34 miles by 54 miles. It's huge. If it ever speaks, it would make Krakatoa look like a sneeze.

I read that the hugest, most biggest volcano thing is sitting under Yo Semite and will basically incinerate half the country, and some of Mexico when it blows up. It's like... a brazillion Mount St. Helens or some such.


There is a fault at Yosemite, but it pushes stuff up (like the Himalayas), not down. The Yellowstone Caldera (the one I think that you are thinking about) is about 34 miles by 54 miles. It's huge. If it ever speaks, it would make Krakatoa look like a sneeze.
 
Eravior: Han Dolo: I'm a Los Angeles native...I'm not sure I'd even notice a 2.5, that's like a UPS van driving by the house

We had a 3.7 in New York about 5 years ago. I believe there are pictures from that time. Terrible pictures. Lawn chairs on their sides...

I woke up and things were shaking. I was so terrified that I shut my eyes and passed out from fear. Or fell back asleep. Either works.


Was flying into JFK about 10 years ago and got diverted to friggen Connecticut because there was a 3. something in NYC and they had to check the runways. When the pilot announced how big the quake was all the Californians on board laughed
 
I've been to Wichita.
I say let em die.jpg
 
