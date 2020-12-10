 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Americans turn to five-finger stimulus during pandemic   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My stimulus check is going right over to the food bank.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately I don't have to worry about this much anymore since I can get my food delivered now, but I really hate it when people demand I leave my backpack somewhere.  I don't drive, so if I have to go shopping for more than a few items, I like to stash them in my backpack for the walk or bus ride home.  And I'm not a thief, so don't treat me like one.

Sorry for the rant.  Carry on.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been five-finger stimulating myself for a lot longer than that.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's akshully cuz defund the police derp derp.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: My stimulus check is going right over to the food bank.


Same.

As for the shoplifting and the like, if you think I care that someone stole a bag of M&Ms from the carryout, you're insane.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know where this is going.

Les Misérables Soundtrack - Look Down - Hugh Jackman OST
Youtube zpgiw1i94Io
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most thieves are desperate rather than evil. It's not exactly a secret that the poorer an area is, the higher the rate of theft, or that grocery stores are one of the most common places that get stolen from. It's pretty obvious why both of these are true.

If we simply ensured that no one went homeless or hungry, theft rates would plummet. They wouldn't be zero (there's still kleptos and people who are, in fact, evil), but we wouldn't have people risking jail to feed their families.

Hopefully, as automation takes over nearly all of the basic jobs, UBI will actually accomplish this. I think the odds that most industrialized countries will eventually do this are high... but the US is unfortunately not in said "most".
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Fortunately I don't have to worry about this much anymore since I can get my food delivered now, but I really hate it when people demand I leave my backpack somewhere.  I don't drive, so if I have to go shopping for more than a few items, I like to stash them in my backpack for the walk or bus ride home.  And I'm not a thief, so don't treat me like one.

Sorry for the rant.  Carry on.


Yeah, a few ruin it for everyone, just like it's always been.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: My stimulus check is going right over to the food bank.


Same.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[Billionaires'] wealth growth is so great that they alone could provide a $3,000 stimulus payment to every man, woman and child in the country, and still be richer than they were 9 months ago." https://t.co/GzMOxaW1YR

- Faiz (@fshakir) December 10, 2020
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Fortunately I don't have to worry about this much anymore since I can get my food delivered now, but I really hate it when people demand I leave my backpack somewhere.  I don't drive, so if I have to go shopping for more than a few items, I like to stash them in my backpack for the walk or bus ride home.  And I'm not a thief, so don't treat me like one.

Sorry for the rant.  Carry on.


Welcome to the world.  Been like that in other countries (and high melanin areas of the US) for ages.  Stores in Mexico have a check in area for back packs, almost like a coat check closet or parking valet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is a failed state
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the reminder subby - just donated to Food Banks Canada.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like this Les Miserables reboot that we're living in.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumb vs finger:
Go➡➡
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag and continued scanning the other groceries. It was delicious and some how better than if I can paid for it.

And now... I hunger.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I've been five-finger stimulating myself for a lot longer than that.


I'm going to call bullshiat on that.  You might have racked up a large number of times, but the duration is far shorter than you think.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can somebody five finger the farking article for us so everybody can read it?
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag


How is that an "accident?"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: hobnail: I've been five-finger stimulating myself for a lot longer than that.

I'm going to call bullshiat on that.  You might have racked up a large number of times, but the duration is far shorter than you think.


Just another example of being shorter.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stole a roll of wrapping paper last month.  We paid for all this crap at Target and then my wife is like "Oh, I forgot wrapping paper" and I'm like "We've got a closet full of wrapping paper" and she's like "But we need more wrapping paper."  So we pushed the cart pack and got wrapping paper and one more thing, but when I checked out a second time I missed one of the rolls.  Nobody noticed.

I owe Target $1.99.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Most thieves are desperate rather than evil. It's not exactly a secret that the poorer an area is, the higher the rate of theft, or that grocery stores are one of the most common places that get stolen from. It's pretty obvious why both of these are true.

If we simply ensured that no one went homeless or hungry, theft rates would plummet. They wouldn't be zero (there's still kleptos and people who are, in fact, evil), but we wouldn't have people risking jail to feed their families.

Hopefully, as automation takes over nearly all of the basic jobs, UBI will actually accomplish this. I think the odds that most industrialized countries will eventually do this are high... but the US is unfortunately not in said "most".


It depends on what is stolen.  Food, sure.  Another very common thing stolen, especially in residential burglaries of unoccupied houses during the day, are firearms, especially pistols.  Nobody stealing a firearm has good intentions.
 
Der Poopflinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but don't worry, total fark is now only $10 a month....
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I stole a roll of wrapping paper last month.  We paid for all this crap at Target and then my wife is like "Oh, I forgot wrapping paper" and I'm like "We've got a closet full of wrapping paper" and she's like "But we need more wrapping paper."  So we pushed the cart pack and got wrapping paper and one more thing, but when I checked out a second time I missed one of the rolls.  Nobody noticed.

I owe Target $1.99.


Life in prison, no parole for you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"


Anything sounds bad when you pick it apart like that.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: hobnail: I've been five-finger stimulating myself for a lot longer than that.

I'm going to call bullshiat on that.  You might have racked up a large number of times, but the duration is far shorter than you think.


Fark user imageView Full Size


My highschool yearbook photo.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Welcome to the world.  Been like that in other countries (and high melanin areas of the US) for ages.  Stores in Mexico have a check in area for back packs, almost like a coat check closet or parking valet.


Yeah, I hear ya.  As I said though, I don't usually have to worry about this anymore.  Last time I actually went to a grocery store was in 2019.  I don't miss it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet they still use a Paywall.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: My stimulus check is going right over to the food bank.


Mine is going straight to my leasing company. I like having the roof over my head..
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

trerro: Most thieves are desperate rather than evil. It's not exactly a secret that the poorer an area is, the higher the rate of theft, or that grocery stores are one of the most common places that get stolen from. It's pretty obvious why both of these are true.


This is why I can't watch Batman the same way again. Billionaire with defense contractor style weapons beating the hell out of desperate people. Makes the movie experience more interesting.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: trerro: Most thieves are desperate rather than evil. It's not exactly a secret that the poorer an area is, the higher the rate of theft, or that grocery stores are one of the most common places that get stolen from. It's pretty obvious why both of these are true.

If we simply ensured that no one went homeless or hungry, theft rates would plummet. They wouldn't be zero (there's still kleptos and people who are, in fact, evil), but we wouldn't have people risking jail to feed their families.

Hopefully, as automation takes over nearly all of the basic jobs, UBI will actually accomplish this. I think the odds that most industrialized countries will eventually do this are high... but the US is unfortunately not in said "most".

It depends on what is stolen.  Food, sure.  Another very common thing stolen, especially in residential burglaries of unoccupied houses during the day, are firearms, especially pistols.  Nobody stealing a firearm has good intentions.


That would stop as soon as you held the owner responsible if it was stolen from anywhere other than a locked safe where guns would be so that "responsible" gun owners would stop feeding criminals an endless and free supply of weapons.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow...I can still only get three fingers up there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump legacy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: And yet they still use a Paywall.


Still?  They went back to a paywall because it's dumb to give away content if people will pay for it.  Anybody with anything worth reading has a paywall. I still can't believe Reuters is free, but that won't last.
 
docilej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: stuffy: And yet they still use a Paywall.

Still?  They went back to a paywall because it's dumb to give away content if people will pay for it.  Anybody with anything worth reading has a paywall. I still can't believe Reuters is free, but that won't last.


Dumb is pissing off your regular readers. I had a subscription to WaPo but even with it there were popup autoplay video ads on every page. They can fark right off with that.
 
Deathbymeteor [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kudayta: Fortunately I don't have to worry about this much anymore since I can get my food delivered now, but I really hate it when people demand I leave my backpack somewhere.  I don't drive, so if I have to go shopping for more than a few items, I like to stash them in my backpack for the walk or bus ride home.  And I'm not a thief, so don't treat me like one.

Sorry for the rant.  Carry on.


It's done here in the Great Cold North too.  I tend to just take the bag off and put it in the basket or cart.  You want to search it?  Fine, you can see how many usb cords, headphones and books I keep it in normally, as well as the tool set and keys I carry for work.

Never an issue.
 
lennavan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"

Anything sounds bad when you pick it apart like that.


I accidentally selected a portion of your comment and then accidentally bolded the parts I found contradictory and then accidentally hit add comment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mitch McConnell is destroying America.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lennavan: Subtonic: lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"

Anything sounds bad when you pick it apart like that.

I accidentally selected a portion of your comment and then accidentally bolded the parts I found contradictory and then accidentally hit add comment.


So you found nothing contradictory...

Fark UI strikes again.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lennavan: Subtonic: lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"

Anything sounds bad when you pick it apart like that.

I accidentally selected a portion of your comment and then accidentally bolded the parts I found contradictory and then accidentally hit add comment.


Sounds like you accidentally the whole thing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I stole a roll of wrapping paper last month.  We paid for all this crap at Target and then my wife is like "Oh, I forgot wrapping paper" and I'm like "We've got a closet full of wrapping paper" and she's like "But we need more wrapping paper."  So we pushed the cart pack and got wrapping paper and one more thing, but when I checked out a second time I missed one of the rolls.  Nobody noticed.

I owe Target $1.99.


A few years ago I had a bunch of reusable bags in my cart, it was way more than I thought I needed so I get out to my car load up my stuff, toss the empty bags in the trunk and under that was a bottle of garlic powder and gatorade that rolled under there while I was shopping. I didn't go back in.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thievery up?
Good deal, I'll clean out the gimp cages and leave the basement door unlocked.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so...they are stealing something that the store does not have ?????
 
Jesterling
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: And yet they still use a Paywall.



Curious!
 
lennavan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: lennavan: Subtonic: lennavan: Subtonic: I accidentally stole a t-bone steak a couple weeks ago. It wouldn't scan so I said fark it and threw it in the bag

How is that an "accident?"

Anything sounds bad when you pick it apart like that.

I accidentally selected a portion of your comment and then accidentally bolded the parts I found contradictory and then accidentally hit add comment.

So you found nothing contradictory...

Fark UI strikes again.


I was referring to my previous post.  It was bolded:
Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Rapmaster2000: stuffy: And yet they still use a Paywall.

Still?  They went back to a paywall because it's dumb to give away content if people will pay for it.  Anybody with anything worth reading has a paywall. I still can't believe Reuters is free, but that won't last.

Dumb is pissing off your regular readers. I had a subscription to WaPo but even with it there were popup autoplay video ads on every page. They can fark right off with that.


Well, that is unacceptable.  If you're paying, you shouldn't get autoplay.  That's too intrusive.  Much like with a regular newspaper, unintrusive ads that you can ignore are fine.  Any ad that requires you to ignore it actively rather than passively is not acceptable.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trerro: Most thieves are desperate rather than evil. It's not exactly a secret that the poorer an area is, the higher the rate of theft, or that grocery stores are one of the most common places that get stolen from. It's pretty obvious why both of these are true.

If we simply ensured that no one went homeless or hungry, theft rates would plummet. They wouldn't be zero (there's still kleptos and people who are, in fact, evil), but we wouldn't have people risking jail to feed their families.

Hopefully, as automation takes over nearly all of the basic jobs, UBI will actually accomplish this. I think the odds that most industrialized countries will eventually do this are high... but the US is unfortunately not in said "most".


it seems in America the largest most destructive thieves and criminals never see a days pain for their crimes. they fark the masses and get away with it time after time. we are so over due for our own Bastille Day.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is entirely Mitch McConnell's fault.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: I've been five-finger stimulating myself for a lot longer than that.


Fark user imageView Full Size


play your cards right and get a helping hand
 
