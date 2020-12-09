 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   The Smithsonian wants to hear your 2020 stories   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This pretty much sums it up:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was happy and going places, then 2020 came and farked up my life and I'm miserable. All in all, a weird farking year.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I DIED!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Almost everything that wasn't already shiat turned into shiat.
 
Leftbehindandgladofit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No, unless they enjoy archiving horror stories, I think not.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dear Smithsonian,

Having foreseen this flaming dumpster fire of a year's direction in early March, I stockpiled enough dabs to knock out a blue whale for a month of Sundays, and have spent every day since pretending my home is a spaceship. Also I got a huge raise at work. Coincidence? I think not!

You're Truly,
Neon P Goats
 
