 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Yahoo)   A Charlie Brown Christmas is 55 years old. Linus' speech still holds up today   (yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Vintage, Peanuts, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown Christmas, Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, Jean Schulz, director Bill Melendez  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 3:46 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs the bumper. Like Pavlov's dog.
CBS Special Presentation Intro 1985 From WNEV
Youtube A7bLPaoRTsc
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
SNL TV Funhouse Charlie Brown Christmas
Youtube R_Ejc3N9JKU
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The one that grinds everything to a complete halt?  Man, that's worse than the WWI flying ace subplot in Great Pumpkin.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whar Dolly Madison fruit pies and cakes!  WHAR!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The one that grinds everything to a complete halt?  Man, that's worse than the WWI flying ace subplot in Great Pumpkin.


You need the original airing with the intermission for Coke.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wademh: [media1.giphy.com image 480x360]


This is how I learned to dance!
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: wademh: [media1.giphy.com image 480x360]

This is how I learned to dance!


Me too.
 
argylez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The christians just trying to hijack the Yule, and call it their own is the true meaning
 
Tedlick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lights, please.
 
argylez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tedlick: Obligatory:
[Fark user image 850x548]


Thanks!  haha
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tedlick: Obligatory:
[Fark user image 850x548]


Nice.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Holiday Greeting (Oh Holy Crap): 2000 Decemberween Special
Youtube -mVIi7bL3EM


Bonus: Corpsing mid-song.
 
Tedlick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkey: Tedlick: Obligatory:
[Fark user image 850x548]

Nice.


argylez: Tedlick: Obligatory:
[Fark user image 850x548]

Thanks!  haha


I miss Calamities of Nature.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Charles Schultz was a miserable old bastard with deeply misogynistic beliefs. Also, each comic was a thinly veiled endorsement for white supremacy. And he utterly loathed children and animals.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Charles Schultz was a miserable old bastard with deeply misogynistic beliefs. Also, each comic was a thinly veiled endorsement for white supremacy. And he utterly loathed children and animals.


People keep telling me that I shouldn't like any media someone did, because of other things that person did.

And I keep ignoring it.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Charles Schultz was a miserable old bastard with deeply misogynistic beliefs. Also, each comic was a thinly veiled endorsement for white supremacy. And he utterly loathed children and animals.


You forgot to mention that ke kept recycling the same four or five schmaltzy themes for decades.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.