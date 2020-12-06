 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   When you're sent on a wild goose chase but still manage to grab a felon   (kktv.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice looking fellow.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x202]


Right, Piss Taker, COME-ON!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Im guessing the prospect of jail was not a terrifying prospect considering he's spent most of his life letting Satan use his face as a scratch pad.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...wanted for parole violation.

Uh huh. Cool. Gonna sleep so much better tonight, sure. Not a waste of time and resources at all, nope, no way.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gotta suck. You're stashed in your safe house and the cops have no idea where you are, then some Homie's ex-biatch calls in an audible.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She reportedly resides somewhere in another state and called in the false report because she's still having a hard time with the breakup," Capt. Rummel said.

Oh, that's touching, she was just having a "hard time." Not a word for how her actions could've gotten someone killed. We caught a felon so it's all good!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So I have to download your stupid application to read the rest of this article?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 454x507]
Im guessing the prospect of jail was not a terrifying prospect considering he's spent most of his life letting Satan use his face as a scratch pad.


Satan needs some art lessons. He draws like a 4 year old with a sharpie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 454x507]
Im guessing the prospect of jail was not a terrifying prospect considering he's spent most of his life letting Satan use his face as a scratch pad.

Satan needs some art lessons. He draws like a 4 year old with a sharpie.


I think he just used his face to make sure his pen was working.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My blurred eyes read the source of this article as News Beak instead of Break and I thought this was a journal dedicated to events and crimes concerning birds. My support Kekapo Demetrius is dismayed
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: ...wanted for parole violation.

Uh huh. Cool. Gonna sleep so much better tonight, sure. Not a waste of time and resources at all, nope, no way.


He was on parole for vehicle theft. I'd sleep better with him gone.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That photo belongs in the "I make bad life decisions" gallery.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 454x507]
Im guessing the prospect of jail was not a terrifying prospect considering he's spent most of his life letting Satan use his face as a scratch pad.


A.K.A. Post Moron.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 454x507]
Im guessing the prospect of jail was not a terrifying prospect considering he's spent most of his life letting Satan use his face as a scratch pad.


Also, you can tell this guy is the first one to fall asleep at parties.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: She reportedly resides somewhere in another state and called in the false report because she's still having a hard time with the breakup," Capt. Rummel said.

Oh, that's touching, she was just having a "hard time." Not a word for how her actions could've gotten someone killed. We caught a felon so it's all good!


Where's the follow-up saying she was arrested for making a false report?
 
