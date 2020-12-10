 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Wisconsin finally starts restricting bar hours. Not to prevent Covid-19, but to prevent thirsty Minnesotans from coming over to get drunk and fight   (twincities.com) divider line
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Chuck E Cheese in Hudson is a great spot to massage some Sconnie kidneys...

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These gals need to get some sleep sometime...

Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was cold enough to build safe ice, they could be doing that in the privacy and seclusion of their ice fishing houses.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two stated must hate each other.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A paywall sez what?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Those two stated must hate each other.


It's nothing compared to how much everyone bordering IL hates them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DUI checkpoint on the way back.
Take care of them and generate revenue at the same time.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Related to the Minnesotan white supremacist church thread?

https://m.fark.com/comments/11046957
 
