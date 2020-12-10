 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Twitter)   As God is my witness, I thought Santa could fly   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Vintage, shot  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those top three wires don't bring Christmas Joy.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Santa can fly, subby.  Until gravity b*tchslaps him back to reality.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ho Ho Holy Shiat
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, he needs his reindeer loaded up with magic dust according to Cheech.  You're thinking Satan. He laughs as he spreads his wings
 
mattj1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And that year Santa brought PTSD and years of counseling to all the good little boys and girls.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We went through many iterations of Santa before we found one that worked. There were many tragic deaths along the way.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mattj1984: And that year Santa brought PTSD and years of counseling to all the good little boys and girls.


At least the parents don't have to worry about keeping up the stupid farce anymore
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Santa is not a perfect creature. When I was 9, I found him passed out under the Christmas tree. Thinking Santa had died, I sat in the corner and cried. Suddenly, he bolted up, and mumbled something I couldn't quite distinguish. Sounded like "Damn kids. (something something) my f*cking wallet. F*ckers." Then he stumbled out the back door and disappeared out of sight.

My Dad later told me that Santa was probably stressed out because all his reindeer had died and the elves were busy making reindeer stew. So, Santa had to do all the flying himself and was exhausted. No thanks to Mrs. Clause and her lazy friends.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.