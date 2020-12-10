 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Ultravox, Simple Minds, Divinyls, and Ultra Vivid Scene. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #173. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good mornin' you beautiful lot
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultravox? Cool. Midge Ure's album, Orchestrated, is amazing.
I'll be "here"
 
Pista
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Evening all
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good mornin' you beautiful lot


Mornin' sunshine!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good mornin' you beautiful lot


Urg, is it morning already? Looking forward to some excellent tunes to kick off my day... no pressure, socalnewwaver.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Looking forward to some excellent tunes to kick off my day


conveniently, that's all i play.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6g0​J7​eXtUs
Raven Maize - The Real Life (on line_______version)
Youtube J8DERUppaMs
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guitar work is frikkin' awesome
 
Pista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think Felt was the only concert I ever went to where i didn't spill a drink
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: I think Felt was the only concert I ever went to where i didn't spill a drink


well, to be fair, this is kinda hard to mosh to.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Really liking Felt - Red Indians. Need to add to my ambient soundtrack playlist.
 
