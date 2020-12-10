 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Morocco joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in normalizing relations with Israel. So, Israelis can now eat even more spicy Moroccan fish on Shabbat   (reuters.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yum.

Fark user imageView Full Size


One of many recipes: https://toriavey.com/toris-k​itchen/mam​ans-moroccan-fish/

/ subby
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Jewish neighbors will be happy to hear this, they've been wanting to visit Morocco but, because they have Israeli passports, felt it wasn't wise to travel there, given the tensions.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're selling weapons to Morocco now?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have sold Morocco weapons for a long time; Morocco recognized the USA as a nation  in 1777.  They are a steadfast ally
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Azlefty: We have sold Morocco weapons for a long time; Morocco recognized the USA as a nation  in 1777.  They are a steadfast ally


And they love to bring that up!  But they are wonderful people, very kind and proud of to share their culture.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My Jewish neighbors will be happy to hear this, they've been wanting to visit Morocco but, because they have Israeli passports, felt it wasn't wise to travel there, given the tensions.


Please tell them not to worry about it. TONS of Israelis go every year, especially for the Mimouna holiday. And that was even before this complete normalization of relations.

I don't remember if Israelis need a visa in advance, but if you neighbors are US citizens then Americans can visit for 90 days visa-free. Whatever passport they show is up to them. Google has a lot more information. :)

(I enter Russia and Turkey on my Israeli passport because I do not need a visa with an Israeli passport. Most other places, I use my US passport.)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Azlefty: We have sold Morocco weapons for a long time; Morocco recognized the USA as a nation  in 1777.  They are a steadfast ally


Didn't Thomas Jefferson have a problem with pirates from there?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azlefty: We have sold Morocco weapons for a long time; Morocco recognized the USA as a nation  in 1777.  They are a steadfast ally


There is a US National Park in Tangier
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.


Moroccan hash is crazy man
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.

Moroccan hash is crazy man


Stuff was insane.  I don't know about where you are, but in MA, hash is very very hard to come by unless you know somebody.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As I understand it, we are sending arms to Morocco so they can take over Western Sahara.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/14/wo​r​ld/middleeast/western-sahara-morocco-p​olisario.html

Democracy Now interviews a woman who lives there off and on and she has talked about how Morocco has been the aggressor time and again.

From 2018:
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/8/3​1​/four_days_in_occupied_western_sahara
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Stuff was insane.  I don't know about where you are, but in MA, hash is very very hard to come by unless you know somebody.


You can hang out at The Rat and other similar places in Kenmore Square a few decades ago.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chalk another win up for trump. Is Biden going to keep the peace seeking up?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Marcos P: Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.

Moroccan hash is crazy man

Stuff was insane.  I don't know about where you are, but in MA, hash is very very hard to come by unless you know somebody.


NJ, haven't seen it in years
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jake Havechek: Marcos P: Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.

Moroccan hash is crazy man

Stuff was insane.  I don't know about where you are, but in MA, hash is very very hard to come by unless you know somebody.

NJ, haven't seen it in years


That was....  Probably summer of '01 was the last time I did.
 
huntercr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me... there is a really great Moroccan restaurant in Indianapolis called Saffron Cafe. They are really really good. I haven't been there since covid started. I hope they survive.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.

Moroccan hash is crazy man


Ehhhh...i tried it, and found it weak compared to what i smoke in Cali.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As long as they don't farking roll...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.


Totally random question. I never knew the difference between hash and pot -- what is it? In college, I only had a little pot once in a while.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As I understand it, we are sending arms to Morocco so they can take over Western Sahara.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/14/wor​ld/middleeast/western-sahara-morocco-p​olisario.html

Democracy Now interviews a woman who lives there off and on and she has talked about how Morocco has been the aggressor time and again.

From 2018:
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/8/31​/four_days_in_occupied_western_sahara


Ive been following this too.  Morocco said they were blocking access to the main route between the two areas, and it was delaying food and supplies needed for Covid relief.
Im not really sure who to believe, but Algeria is absolutely instigating the rift.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mark my words. In less than a year: Iran.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Jake Havechek: My hash dealer in the 90s was Moroccan.  He got deported after 9/11 because his visa lapsed.

Totally random question. I never knew the difference between hash and pot -- what is it? In college, I only had a little pot once in a while.


Somebody explained it to me once, but I forgot a long time ago.  I'll have to look it up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: Chalk another win up for trump. Is Biden going to keep the peace seeking up?


Damn you're desperate for any perceived victory eh.  But yes this a good thing on the surface which Jared had little hand in at all.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Azlefty: We have sold Morocco weapons for a long time; Morocco recognized the USA as a nation  in 1777.  They are a steadfast ally

And they love to bring that up!  But they are wonderful people, very kind and proud of to share their culture.


Indeed. I've been there a few times, great people, great food, beautiful country.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

huntercr: This reminds me... there is a really great Moroccan restaurant in Indianapolis called Saffron Cafe. They are really really good. I haven't been there since covid started. I hope they survive.


They really are good. If you are willing to travel south, the White Lion in Bloomington has Tibetan/Nepalese cuisine that is, for some reason, similar.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: Fark me all night long: Chalk another win up for trump. Is Biden going to keep the peace seeking up?

Damn you're desperate for any perceived victory eh.  But yes this a good thing on the surface which Jared had little hand in at all.


Desperate, no.

Sick of all of the "everyone right of center is evil, pure evil and must die a horrible death"

Yes.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But if Israel keeps normalizing relations with people, who will be able to start a war with?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: So we're selling weapons to Morocco now?


I was thinking more about wedding catered well.  I'm sure some folks are tired of Cyprus for all that one-stop-shopping.
 
