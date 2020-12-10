 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!

(Business Insider)   Brace yourselves...Covid winter is coming   (businessinsider.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Mental health professional, Health care, Taraji P. Henson, Psychology, Mental disorder, Psychiatry, Health insurance, Mental health  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2020 at 5:30 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


Alcohol, both the cause of and solution for all my problems....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Therapy, medication, consistent sleep cycles, and regular exercise are among the most recommended courses of action for people experiencing mental health crises.

But even if you're lucky enough to have better-than-worthless health insurance, endless red tape makes finding a mental health professional to work with a discouraging, time-consuming experience even when a therapist is available at all.

So my health insurance is barely better than worthless. This past summer I went to see a therapist under a worker help program and ultimately had to pay out of pocket for a few sessions after the free ones ended. All told, I think that all sessions for the cost of the last few was worth it.

Things I've done to help improve my mental health:
1. Cardio really does help. I found that Jump rope works for me because that means I can do it at home and no one else is bothered. If you live in an apartment, I'm sorry. Burpees could help though they suck. But it really does improve your mood.

2. Read more. I turn off all devices and read. I've read a lot of history and some fiction. The history I've read stems from watching the Great War channel on YouTube. The Great War, the Great Depression, etc. Some of my posting reflects this. We are seeing similar situations now that we did then.

3. Try to get and keep a sleep schedule. Try.

4. Relax. Find time and space to relax and maybe meditate. Yes, this requires turning off devices and so on. At first this one is so stupid I wanted to throw it away, but I was so desperate for something, I kept at it. It's nice to have 15 minutes to try to quiet the mess that is bouncing around inside my head.

5. Journal. I'm trying to interrupt the sound of silence. One day I want to read my experiences surviving this stupid year.

What are you farkers doing?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like I need to burden my ailing family members with my ailments. Whomever wrote this tripe didn't think their clever plan all the way through.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the meantime, corporations have a special message to all their employees regarding COVID-19.

"Die for our profits."

/That is all
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Staying home and far away from people.  Been this way most of the year.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We could start by CALLING STUPID PEOPLE -- REPUBLICANS, FOR EXAMPLE -- STUPID.

Stop pretending that their stupid shiat is arguable or debatable or something that decent people would contemplate.

Just tell them they're farking stupid and stop putting them on TV. Stop arguing with them on Fark or anywhere else. Marginalize them as they deserve to be marginalized. Who gives a fark if they live in an echo chamber? If they're babbling only to each other, that means the rest of us don't have to listen to them. If you have these assholes on your Facebook or Twatter or whatever, CUT THEM OFF. Don't explain it, just do it.

Christ. It's not that hard. Yes, the current president is still a farking lunatic, and it's too bad that the "liberal" media refuses to acknowledge that, but that doesn't mean we have to listen to anything any of his worshipers say. We don't. We shouldn't.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the vaccine will be here any minute. Let's go LIVE to the FDA meeting and see what's happening.....
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: What are you farkers doing?


I find that a change of scenery helps a lot to change my mental state. I'll go for a short walk. I like to go out and have a coffee outdoors and listen to some radio comedies a few times a week. That's getting a bit more difficult with the weather turning cold. For now I'm still getting my coffee though that may change once winter sets in.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Planning a huge party for Jan 20, 2021. You know the normal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump and the GOP's shenanigans aren't helping my mental health.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:

What are you farkers doing?

Suffering in silence.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No it is not. The vaccine is here. Go about your normal business.

That is a least what I'm hearing.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Alebak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Therapy, medication, consistent sleep cycles, and regular exercise are among the most recommended courses of action for people experiencing mental health crises.

But even if you're lucky enough to have better-than-worthless health insurance, endless red tape makes finding a mental health professional to work with a discouraging, time-consuming experience even when a therapist is available at all.

So my health insurance is barely better than worthless. This past summer I went to see a therapist under a worker help program and ultimately had to pay out of pocket for a few sessions after the free ones ended. All told, I think that all sessions for the cost of the last few was worth it.

Things I've done to help improve my mental health:
1. Cardio really does help. I found that Jump rope works for me because that means I can do it at home and no one else is bothered. If you live in an apartment, I'm sorry. Burpees could help though they suck. But it really does improve your mood.

2. Read more. I turn off all devices and read. I've read a lot of history and some fiction. The history I've read stems from watching the Great War channel on YouTube. The Great War, the Great Depression, etc. Some of my posting reflects this. We are seeing similar situations now that we did then.

3. Try to get and keep a sleep schedule. Try.

4. Relax. Find time and space to relax and maybe meditate. Yes, this requires turning off devices and so on. At first this one is so stupid I wanted to throw it away, but I was so desperate for something, I kept at it. It's nice to have 15 minutes to try to quiet the mess that is bouncing around inside my head.

5. Journal. I'm trying to interrupt the sound of silence. One day I want to read my experiences surviving this stupid year.

What are you farkers doing?


Keeping in touch with friends over the internet regularly every week.

I've heard "I didn't even realize it was Friday" more than a few times this year.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
winter sucks every year, this will only be marginally worse for me.  i accepted that there is nothing to do and nothing to be done about it a while ago.  just a matter of plowing through until it's over
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But today is the deathiest day.  You can't tell me you think it will get worse.  Right?

/ We've done nothing and we're all out of ideas!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Therapy, medication, consistent sleep cycles, and regular exercise are among the most recommended courses of action for people experiencing mental health crises.

But even if you're lucky enough to have better-than-worthless health insurance, endless red tape makes finding a mental health professional to work with a discouraging, time-consuming experience even when a therapist is available at all.

So my health insurance is barely better than worthless. This past summer I went to see a therapist under a worker help program and ultimately had to pay out of pocket for a few sessions after the free ones ended. All told, I think that all sessions for the cost of the last few was worth it.

Things I've done to help improve my mental health:
1. Cardio really does help. I found that Jump rope works for me because that means I can do it at home and no one else is bothered. If you live in an apartment, I'm sorry. Burpees could help though they suck. But it really does improve your mood.

2. Read more. I turn off all devices and read. I've read a lot of history and some fiction. The history I've read stems from watching the Great War channel on YouTube. The Great War, the Great Depression, etc. Some of my posting reflects this. We are seeing similar situations now that we did then.

3. Try to get and keep a sleep schedule. Try.

4. Relax. Find time and space to relax and maybe meditate. Yes, this requires turning off devices and so on. At first this one is so stupid I wanted to throw it away, but I was so desperate for something, I kept at it. It's nice to have 15 minutes to try to quiet the mess that is bouncing around inside my head.

5. Journal. I'm trying to interrupt the sound of silence. One day I want to read my experiences surviving this stupid year.

What are you farkers doing?


All good advice, but you left off number 6- Stay away from this depressing site as much as possible.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x77]


But I have it on authority from a religiously-named Fark Independent that we were foolishly calling for millions of dead back then.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speak of the devil
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.