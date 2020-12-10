 Skip to content
Breaking news from the NYT: People are stress-eating and gaining weight during the pandemic. Ric Romero sighs, orders another pizza with everything
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You forgot the extra cheese
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've lost 30 lbs since June. Walking and eating less.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been sawing and splitting a big woodpile, making french drains and carrying gravel, and maintaining almost 1k sq ft of raised beds.
Makes the beer, bacon and elk steak taste so much better.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America sounds fat.
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before 2020: The Freshman 15
After 2020: The COVID 19
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 2 lbs from last year at my physical in November. My doctor said i'm in the 1-2% of his practice's patients that lost weight in 2020.

/still chunky
//but beat the covid-19 weight
///gonna be a long winter
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost about 10 pounds in the early days of the pandemic. I was working out like never before. I've lost that momentum (I still jog 5k every other day) but I have only gained about 3-5 pounds back.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I've not lost a whole lot, but I'm definitely down a few pounds since lockdown started.

I'd like to move more, but I'm finding that I don't walk around as much when I'm working from home. I ought to have more time, but I don't. It's strange how that works.

Every time I feel like I want to stress eat, I'll have a handful of nuts or cook some eggs and bacon. The key for me is to eat that little bit, then wait a few minutes for the desire to eat more dissipates.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down at least 40lb since January working out between 30-60 minutes every day, but I think I've permanently plateaued and can't lose any more because of the 1200 calories/day I've been drinking since February or so.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I've lost 30 lbs since June. Walking and eating less.


I'm closing in on 40 and hoping I don't fark it all up with holiday baking.

That 14 week furlough this summer? Gave me a lot of clarity on work life balance and how much my employer actually cared about any part of me. I now take all my breaks outside walking and staying away from the more toxic coworkers still floating around here.

/I suspect a LOT of people lost weight by simply being away from the office candy jar.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: America sounds fat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yup, I'm already at my end of the winter weight.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like I said yesterday in the "pandemic binge drinking" story thread...

Duh.
 
argylez
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was down 20lbs before covid.  Up 25 after. Oh well

/drinking too
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I gained weight at the start of 2020, but having cancer surgery and being told basically not exercise for two months had a large hand in that.  Covid-19 work at home had somewhat exacerbated the issue.

/ Excuses: my specialty
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've gained weight, but I don't think it has been a bad thing. I had a full set-up of free weights that was languishing in my garage since college. I was going to a local gym the last few years because I didn' have the space where I currently live to use my own setup. Then when the pandemic hit, I found space outside for my weights and reassembled everything after giving it a few coats of enamel paint to try to protect it from the weather.

At the same time I've relaxed my strict diet I was on the last few years because it made things less stressful. As a result I put on noticeably more muscle mass this year than the last few years, which tells me that perhaps my diet before now was too strict to begin with.
 
SueDisco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've lost 40lbs since Nov. 2019.  I am very thankful I was in a good groove going into the pandemic, because it made my ability to keep the momentum going much, much easier.  Also, no restaurants, no bars, no parties...my big three stumbling blocks to eating well.  It turns out that when I'm left to my own devices, I actually cook and eat pretty healthfully.  I miss the social aspect of those things (so, so much) but not the food/drinks so much.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, it's the reverse of the pandemic binge drinking thread from a day or two ago.

/my eating is at least healthy
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've stayed pretty much the same weight, just going up or down a couple of pounds. And, that depends on how heavily I'm drinking. I'm trying to ease my way out of drinking. It's not been easy, but I'm getting better.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was doing fine until I broke my ankle in Sept. and wasn't able to do much at all after that. It's almost healed but Imstill can't walk much without it hurting and starting to swell. I'm up 10#.
 
Callous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've lost over 30lbs.  None of my clothes fit anymore but I don't want to buy new ones because I'm not done.  Got another 30lbs to go before I hit my goal weight.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've lost probably 10 pounds, but I was already thin.  I get to work out every day at noon now.

I was drinking way more, but I've reeled that in.  No hangover since September.  I know that seems like a sad triumph, but I was getting one once or twice a week and once you get to age 40, hangovers become unbearable.
 
Callous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I've stayed pretty much the same weight, just going up or down a couple of pounds. And, that depends on how heavily I'm drinking. I'm trying to ease my way out of drinking. It's not been easy, but I'm getting better.


3 to 5 pounds is normal fluctuation.  You'll typically be lighter in the morning due to water shed while sleeping.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was down 10 pounds at one point this summer.

My day job involves sitting in front of a computer all day, but I've also been a freelancer in sports media for a while. During normal times, that means sitting and doing stats or announcing or whatever for a two-hour game at a small college or high school, then maybe getting fast food afterward, or even a free-but-unhealthy meal beforehand from the concession stand or the team if I'm lucky. If it's a weekend, good chance us workers might stop for a beer or four afterward, too.

No small-time sports = eating a little better + hopping on my home elliptical machine or taking bike rides on those nights instead, plus not running all over the world and sleeping a little better. It's been nice, actually.

The weather turning to winter, sports picking back up again and election stress kinda resulted in my getting out of rhythm and putting the weight back on. But I've been getting back in the right habits again the last few weeks.

I still pat myself on the back for getting a Computer Science degree. I feel like the demand for that field will be relatively inelastic going forward, unless Snake Plisskin hits 666 on his device and sends out the EMP pulse. I'm not too worried about my job. My wife's online business has actually grown during the pandemic.

We've had it good enough to up our charitable donations this year out of guilt for those who haven't had it so good. It's been OK.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Exercise.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've lost 10lbs. Mostly from stress and eating nothing but home cooked meals with the rare order-in. No additional exercise. If I stopped drinking beer I'd probably be at 20-30lbs lost and at my ideal weight, I'm not that much over it.

Oh. 1lb of it may be my hair, which stress claimed back in mid summer.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I haven't been stressed overall, but Door Dash is just too goddamn convenient.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Callous: Grumpy Cat: I've stayed pretty much the same weight, just going up or down a couple of pounds. And, that depends on how heavily I'm drinking. I'm trying to ease my way out of drinking. It's not been easy, but I'm getting better.

3 to 5 pounds is normal fluctuation.  You'll typically be lighter in the morning due to water shed while sleeping.


Yep. But, if I drink a few beers, my clothes are tighter. And, since I'm short (5'2"), those couple of pounds make all the difference. I weigh myself every morning after I poop. If I'm on the higher side or am particularly bloated, I try to be better that day. Water is my friend. And, I don't drink enough of it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: King Something: America sounds fat.

[Fark user image 537x509]


i once sat a young man in Kroger supermarket in Galloway Ohio USA that was so fat he had a fat lump forehead. i'm old, and i never before saw that. blew my mind. and this here swell looker, she has it going on too. we really need more people to get counseling.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: lolmao500: King Something: America sounds fat.

[Fark user image 537x509]

i once sat a young man in Kroger supermarket in Galloway Ohio USA that was so fat he had a fat lump forehead. i'm old, and i never before saw that. blew my mind. and this here swell looker, she has it going on too. we really need more people to get counseling.


Look, if you wanted to make a head shrinker joke, just make it! Don't beat around the bush.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I lost weight but if I'm being honest, the last few months of 2019 I went on a "fark it, I'm going to enjoy the holidays by eating everything" binge. So all I had to do was not be a gluttonous pig to lose that extra weight in 2020.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bought a Peloton and a Hydrow in March expressly to avoid the Covid-19 (lbs) and still put on 5 lbs. Oh well, fark it.

/Cue the gym in 29 mins.
 
