TIME Magazine reveals three well-deserving finalists for their 2020 Person of the Year
52
    racial justice, TIME Editor, climate activist Greta Thunberg, presidential election  
•       •       •

thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers can name Dr Fauci with the healthcare works, but can't name the farking black man. Of farking course.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no Tiger King?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Heamer: What, no Tiger King?


Good God, was that *this* year???
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can we stop pretending this has any meaning, and just ignore it?
How is Time still in business anyhow?
 
Cache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Conservatives can't wait to see who to aim their death threats at.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


Every accusation is a confession.  Take a nap.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dudespaper.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


Cry more and die mad.
 
redmid17
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1 of these 4 is just unbelievably bad candidate.
1 of these 4 has done nothing to justify their candidacy other than breathe.

God how is Time so bad at this
 
drewsclues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Can we stop pretending this has any meaning, and just ignore it?
How is Time still in business anyhow?


Who knows? It just keeps slippin' into the future.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Realistically trump should win.  In the future when 2020 is looked back upon trump's utter failures in every possible way will be the focus.

Its not like they always choose heroes or people who we idolize.  I mean they chose Hitler, Stalin, and trump before.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: it's


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thosw: Good God, was that *this* year???


Holy sh*t, I haven't thought about Commander Keen in years.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: Thosw: Good God, was that *this* year???

Holy sh*t, I haven't thought about Commander Keen in years.


Found the guy on mobile.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fauci sounds like a good nominee.

He deserves it
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Can we stop pretending this has any meaning, and just ignore it?
How is Time still in business anyhow?


Rural dentist offices with no Wi-Fi
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time person of the year lost its importance with the You issue.
 
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump is a nominee so Time can troll him by making Biden POTY
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All bets are off, remember that Hitler was Person of the Year too in 1938

and so were the Fark moderators in 2006, not that this should be construed as any association at all between the two.

Just stating two separate facts
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thosw: Found the guy on mobile.


I have literally never used Fark on Mobile. I just clicked on your profile.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, turd sandwich then?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Time person of the year lost its importance with the You issue.


1988 was the Earth.
 
mazzz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


How about this, I'll give up my irrational hate when 70 million of my fellow Americans actually ADMIT THAT BIDEN WON.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Frankly, I think Trump should get this year. He's earned it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Time person of the year lost its importance with the You issue.


It had been building up to its irrelevance with generics like "The American Worker" or "Home Brewers" or "The Neighborhood Babysitter" and groups of people like that instead of individuals, which some people liked and some people didn't, despite that they were supposed be the most newsworthy or whatever.  But yeah, "You" is about as much of a copout as you can get.  I think they expected people to buy it, hoping that there would be a full feature story about themselves inside.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have narrowed the search down to one, Donald J. Trump, two, somebody useful and three a random small potato. I'm crossing my fingers for the gem.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Frankly, I think Trump should get this year. He's earned it.


Hey, Stalin and Hitler had their chances.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Heamer: Thosw: Found the guy on mobile.

I have literally never used Fark on Mobile. I just clicked on your profile.


Fair enough. Never expect people to look at my profile.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


Suck it up, buttercup.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: DubtodaIll: Time person of the year lost its importance with the You issue.

1988 was the Earth.


Well, you gotta admit that the Earth, in one way or another, was in the news an awful lot that year.  I'm glad it got its due.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Farkers can name Dr Fauci with the healthcare works, but can't name the farking black man. Of farking course.


You couldn't either
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

redmid17: 1 of these 4 is just unbelievably bad candidate.
1 of these 4 has done nothing to justify their candidacy other than breathe.

God how is Time so bad at this


If the award is for the person who was in the news the most, he wins. Again.
 
godxam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


The hate is very rational - the disgraceful behavior of the right with regard to both the election and the pandemic merits the hate and more.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A certain time traveler?
 
dustman81
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"And the Time Magazine Person of the Year is ..... Donald Trump" *Trump gets up, starts walking to stage* "LOL, just kidding. Suck it, Donald." *Entire audience laughs at Trump*
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: zgrizz: it's

[Fark user image 500x265]


Saw this and panicked for a moment thinking I'd farked something up in the headline...
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


Just because it's directed at your sorry ass doesn't mean it's irrational.
 
Kavyboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks for Stacy Abrams. I am disappoint.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe George Floyd?

(that was this year, right?)
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mazzz: zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.

How about this, I'll give up my irrational hate when 70 million of my fellow Americans actually ADMIT THAT BIDEN WON.


I bet more than 70 million have already admitted it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time's Person of the Year does seem to have lost some of its luster.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
*Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen has been named PotY TWICE!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Realistically trump should win.  In the future when 2020 is looked back upon trump's utter failures in every possible way will be the focus.

Its not like they always choose heroes or people who we idolize.  I mean they chose Hitler, Stalin, and trump before.


Well the point of it was never to say who was the best, greatest, most loved or popular. It was for the person who had a lot of influence on the events of that year good or bad. So you could create a super food that saved 1 billion people from starving to death that could get you the person of the years spot. Or you could have invented a bio weapon that killed a billion people, that too could get you the distinction of person of the year.
 
mazzz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: mazzz: zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.

How about this, I'll give up my irrational hate when 70 million of my fellow Americans actually ADMIT THAT BIDEN WON.

I bet more than 70 million have already admitted it.


I think you know what I meant.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.


"it is"?
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I vote "Karen", her force has been mighty
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mazzz: Chemlight Battery: mazzz: zgrizz: It will be Biden, or The Movement for Racial Justice.

Because even after winning, the left can't let go of it's irrational hate.

How about this, I'll give up my irrational hate when 70 million of my fellow Americans actually ADMIT THAT BIDEN WON.

I bet more than 70 million have already admitted it.

I think you know what I meant.


Well, yes, but this is Fark.
 
Brofar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hoping for Biden or Fauci just to piss off Trump.

Healthcare workers would be best (ha) but it somehow feels lesser when you give it to a group of people?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Time's Person of the Year does seem to have lost some of its luster.


He didn't lose it; it was just dripping down his face.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure no matter who wins, we can claim people on the other side are outraged about it.  Because it's really important what a magazine that less than 1% of the population reads says.

/my vote is for the health care workers
 
