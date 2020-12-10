 Skip to content
(AOL)   Underground party leads to 158 arrests. Man, those C.H.U.D.s know how to throw a rager   (aol.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
14 more than a gross? Gross!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Automatic +1 for any CHUD headline.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ain't no party like a palmdale party, and thank farking Dog for that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did we need to click AOL News to get NBC News?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morlocks can party like the underground nerds they are and will be.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures. Farking Palmdale.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Morlocks can party like the underground nerds they are and will be.


Sleestaks too... and they always have the "good shiate" , if you know what I mean....

/ crystal
// underage hominids
 
pedrop357
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn anti-mask conservatives!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What kid party has a working girl?
With that many people in attendance.
WTF? Should charge every as an accessory after the fact.
FCS. If I showed up at a party and there was a working girl I'd leave. That's the kind party that ends with a raid or a shooting.
FML. Some people are stupid AF.
🙄
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Harry Freakstorm: Morlocks can party like the underground nerds they are and will be.

Sleestaks too... and they always have the "good shiate" , if you know what I mean....


Don't forget the Eymorg.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those girls knew how to party.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Damn anti-mask conservatives!


Agreed.
There would be hundreds of thousands of less deaths if it weren't for you farkers.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Oh...C.H.U.D., not Choda. My bad.
Fark user imageView Full Size

well i tried
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Damn anti-mask conservatives!


How do you know they weren't wearing masks? It could have been one of those fully-masked raves.
 
