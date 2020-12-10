 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Porch pirates cutting out the middle men   (kfor.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Constable, Crowley Police Department, Police, Acadia Parish, Louisiana, video cameras, online stores, police departments, Crime  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't think they would get caught?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They didn't think they would get caught?


Not saying they're geniuses or anything, but I'd certainly hate to think they knew they'd be caught.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Porch pirating is the most metal name for the most mundane crime ever.

You always imagine it's a group of rapscallions in a sloop flying the jolly Rodger and firing on ups drivers, but in reality it's some white suburban kid sneaking out without mom knowing
 
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They didn't think they would get caught?


Porch pirates are a scourge in my neighborhood, and they rarely get caught. Some people have resorted to leaving boxes filled with dog crap or dirty diapers on their porches.
 
